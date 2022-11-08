Jedora Launches Seasonal Jewelry Trends Report Ahead of the 2022 Holiday Season

Online jewelry marketplace releases seasonal guides to help consumers shop the latest fine jewelry trends

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jedora, a leading direct-to-consumer jewelry marketplace, today released its seasonal trend report, the first of many styling guides featuring professional expertise to help consumers navigate each season’s top fashion trends. Timed with the 2022 holiday season, Jedora’s holiday trend report will help consumers make thoughtful jewelry selections and curate their personal collections through an engaging shopping experience.

Since launching in fall 2021, Jedora has quickly become a trusted leader in identifying trends within the jewelry world by leveraging its highly skilled diamontologists, gemologists, buyers, and styling experts. Through its easy-to-use online platform, Jedora.com curates personalized search results and product selections for consumers based on their shopping habits. With the brand’s new seasonal jewelry trend reports, Jedora leverages these insights alongside industry trends to guide consumers while they explore their personal style.

“Jedora’s mission is to help shoppers explore the exciting world of jewelry, so we’re excited to share our industry expertise with our community through seasonal trend reports,” said Lori Kluempke, Senior Vice President at Jedora. “Through this new initiative, we hope to provide an easy way for shoppers to discover new and exciting trends that meet their personal style.”

Offering a wide variety of luxurious accessories and jewelry for women and men, Jedora works with both top global brands and emerging designers such as Alberto Milani, Phillip Gavriel, TANE Mexico 1942, Gumuchian, Mattioli, David Gross and more. With customer experience at the center of the platform, Jedora provides educational information, personalized product curation and easy navigation for jewelry lovers and gem collectors to explore products from around the world.

Jedora has identified the latest trends in jewelry, watches, and loose gemstones for the holiday season that include the following:

  • Colors of the Season: A modern play on the holiday’s traditional colors: festive ruby and garnet and emerald and peridot jewelry lean into the holiday spirit for both casual and cocktail looks this season.

  • Having a Ball: With the continuation of cultured pearls being at the forefront of jewelry trends this season, spherical jewelry in all metals is starting to move to center stage. Gold and silver orbicular necklaces, bracelets and rings make the perfect pairing for holiday attire.

  • Winter Whites and Winter Florals: With pieces inspired by light and nature, these bright, wintery white assortments highlight spring influences during the colder months.

  • It’s Electric: Bright, bold, electric color is where it’s at this season. Showcasing pink sapphire, kunzite, pink tourmaline and more through jewelry styles that build relevancy and trust in the fashion community.

  • Silver & Gold: With classic silver and gold, or for a more modern look, a metal mixed style of these jewelry pieces are perfect for pairing with leather, unexpected layers, feminine dresses, and more.

  • Luxury Statements: This high-end assortment features classic gemstone jewelry of diamond, emerald, ruby, sapphire and more to provide an elevated look for the holiday season.

  • Unique Treasures: One-of-a-kind gemstone jewelry styles make up this assortment and adds individuality and creative style to any look.

  • Bridal: The holidays are the perfect time to pop the question or celebrate someone’s nuptials, so a beautiful, curated selection of bridal jewelry and engagement rings showcases styles that celebrate life’s precious moments.

All Jedora jewelry, watches and loose gemstones are available for online purchase through the brand website. For more information about Jedora, visit www.jedora.com and follow the brand on FacebookInstagramYouTubeTwitterPinterest, and TikTok.

ABOUT JEDORA:
Jedora, a new jewelry, watches and loose gemstones marketplace, is owned by Multimedia Commerce Group Inc. (MCGI), a leading D2C company. Partnering with best-in-class brands by invitation only, Jedora enables consumers to explore and discover the world of both classic and innovative on-trend jewelry, watches and loose gemstones from around the globe, right from the comfort of their homes. The new marketplace is vertically-oriented, uniquely-branded and technology-enabled, providing an easy way to both shop the full landscape of items and choices, or discover specific brands all with a click of a button. With customer experience at the center of the platform, Jedora will also provide educational jewelry information and easy navigation for consumers to discover and explore based on customized and individual buying habits.

Media Contact
5W Public Relations
jedora@5wpr.com
212-999-5585


