Jedora and Bouquet Box Present “Bling and Bouquets: The Ultimate Mother’s Day Experience with Jedora x Bouquet Box”

Online jewelry marketplace partners with DIY floral arranging company for a Mother’s Day livestream event

Bling and Bouquets: The Ultimate Mother’s Day Experience with Jedora x Bouquet Box

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jedora, the leading direct-to-consumer jewelry marketplace, today announced a new partnership with Bouquet Box, the first ever DIY floral arranging company, to launch an exciting Mother’s Day livestream event: “Bling and Bouquets: The Ultimate Mother’s Day Experience with Jedora x Bouquet Box.” Taking place on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET, the livestream will offer shoppers a one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day experience that celebrates and pays homage to all mothers’ incomparable love, beauty, and style.



The virtual event will be hosted by Courtney Sixx, DIY expert, Founder and Co-Designer of Bouquet Box, and Jedora’s own Albany Irvin, who will guide participants through the process of creating stunning Mother’s Day designs. From arranging a lush couture bouquet to fashioning breathtaking and vibrant jewelry looks with ease, the livestream will provide shoppers with expert tips for all their styling and gifting needs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bouquet Box to provide our shoppers with the ultimate Mother's Day experience,” said Lori Kluempke, Senior Vice President of Jedora. “Whether you are looking for the perfect gift for the mother figure in your life, or perhaps something special for yourself, Jedora and Bouquet Box pair the classic notes that forever celebrate mom.”

Showcasing stunning blooms nestled among brilliant greenery and sparkling gemstones set in gleaming metals, the livestream will feature step-by-step tips on how to create jewelry looks and flower arrangements that will dazzle and amaze this Mother’s Day. The event promises to be a night of learning, inspiration and beauty as participants engage with the experts and immerse themselves in the art of floral design and jewelry styling. Shoppers will also have the chance to win a spectacular Mother’s Day arrangement from Bouquet Box and a gorgeous necklace and matching set of earrings from Jedora.

“Much like flowers, jewelry is the perfect way to express love and appreciation, which is why we’re excited to partner with Jedora to bring together the beauty and elegance of each in a memorable way,” said Courtney Sixx, Founder and Co-Designer of Bouquet Box. “We can't wait to help our audience create beautiful memories that will last a lifetime while also celebrating the incredible women who inspire us every day. Join us to see how we are building beauty and expressing love for mom, one flower and jewelry piece at a time!”

To tune in to the “Bling and Bouquets: The Ultimate Mother’s Day Experience with Jedora x Bouquet Box” livestream on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET, visit Jedora.com/Livestream and on Jedora’s Facebook page. For more information about Jedora, visit www.jedora.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok.

About Jedora:

Jedora, a new jewelry, watches and loose gemstones marketplace, is owned by Multimedia Commerce Group Inc. (MCGI), a leading D2C company. Partnering with best-in-class brands by invitation only, Jedora enables consumers to explore and discover the world of both classic and innovative on-trend jewelry, watches and loose gemstones from around the globe, right from the comfort of their homes. The new marketplace is vertically oriented, uniquely branded and technology-enabled, providing an easy way to both shop the full landscape of items and choices, or discover specific brands all with a click of a button. With customer experience at the center of the platform, Jedora will also provide educational jewelry information and easy navigation for consumers to discover and explore based on customized and individual buying habits.

About Bouquet Box:

Bouquet Box was founded by lifestyle and DIY expert Courtney Sixx and the collections are co-designed with celebrity florist, Mark’s Garden. Each monthly arrangement is inspired by displays from A-list events Mark’s Garden has designed (including the Oscars Governors Ball, the Golden Globes, and celebrity weddings), red carpet and runway fashions and master works of art. The idea of Bouquet Box is simple: Designed by us. Arranged by you. With each order, the exact number of curated flowers for that month’s design is delivered fresh from eco-friendly farm partners, along with complimentary vase, grid lid and professional tools, plus arrangement-specific photo how-to cards, simple for even the novice floral arranger to follow. Designs are available in lush Petite, fuller Classic size or larger Deluxe versions. Bouquet Box can be purchased individually or as subscriptions. Prices start at $79 for the Bouquet Box experience. The brand continues to add floral design products to its line with the development of wedding, baby shower/reveal and roses-only lines coming soon.

