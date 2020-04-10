Fox News Host Jedediah Bila Diagnosed With COVID-19 After Colleagues Blow Off Pandemic

“Fox & Friends” weekend co-host Jedediah Bila is home fighting COVID-19, an illness her colleagues have insisted is no big deal.

Bila is the first Fox News personality known to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry,” Bila posted on Instagram Thursday to explain her absence since March 29:

Bila frequently shares the stage with co-host Pete Hegseth, who is a key skeptic about the COVID-19 threat. In a “Fox & Friends Weekend” segment on the pandemic last month, Hegseth declared: “The more I learn about this, the less there is to worry about.”

As of Thursday night, the U.S. has reported more than 466,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,478 deaths.

