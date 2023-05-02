New Jeans, Rina Sawayama, Saweetie Among Gold House A100 Honorees

MUSINSA Pop-up Store Opening Ceremony - Credit: WireImage

K-pop superstars New Jeans, singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama and rapper Saweetie are among this year’s Gold House A100 honorees. The annual list, from the AAPI collective Gold House, recognizes “the 100 Asian Pacific leaders who have most significantly impacted American culture and society in the last year.”

Other artists on the list include Steve Lacy (who’s father is Filipino) and Jackson Wang, who broke out with the K-pop group GOT7 before launching a successful solo career.

More from Rolling Stone

Among the actors who made the A100 list for 2023: Recent Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan; Oscar nominee for The Whale, Hong Chau; Ali Wong and Steven Yeun (currently starring in Netflix’s Beef); Emily in Paris sidekick Ashley Park; and Everything Everywhere All at Once breakout star Stephanie Hsu.

Capping off a big year of accolades for the Asian-American acting community, the cast and creators of Everything Everywhere All at Once will also receive a special “Gold Icon Honor,” that recognizes “a transformational moment for the Asian Pacific community.”

Daniel Scheinert (L) and Daniel Kwan (R) speak after winning the Oscar for Best Picture for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards

This year’s list also spans Asian talent across the business and technology sectors, along with fashion and lifestyle, and sports and gaming, where Anaheim Angels star Shohei Ohtani is honored. The Japanese pitcher and outfielder is a two-time Major League Baseball All-Star and was voted American League MVP in 2021.

The Gold House A100 list is voted on by leaders from top Asian Pacific organizations, creative and business executives, and what the non-profit calls its “multicultural allies.” The honorees will be feted at the Gold Gala on May 6 in Los Angeles.

everything everywhere all at once bluray

Everything Everywhere All At Once [Blu-ray]

Price: $19.99 $12.99

Buy On Amazon

“Gold House’s A100 List is a vital representation of the diverse opportunities and achievements of and for Asian Pacific leaders,” says Michelle Yeoh, Academy Award-winning actor, Gold House A100 Hall of Famer, and inaugural Gold Gala Honoree last year. “Becoming begins with seeing–and it shows how we’re just getting started. I’m so proud to be part of past classes and applaud this year’s class.”

Story continues

“In the past year, from Everything Everywhere All At Once at the Oscars to IPOs on the NYSE and NASDAQ, we’ve moved from Asian Pacific community firsts to global industry firsts,” add Bing Chen and Jeremy Tran, CEO and COO of Gold House. “This is no longer about just having a seat at the table or belonging–the A100 and the powerful Gold Gala are about building new houses by breaking established ceilings for all communities. By distilling and punctuating the Asian Pacific community’s essential impact on culture,” the two add, “we reimagine what’s possible for our community and redefine how we’re seen in society.”

See the full Gold House A100 list for 2023 online at goldhouse.org.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.