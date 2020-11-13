Jeannie Mai's fiance says she's 'doing well' after exiting 'DWTS' for emergency surgery

About a week and a half after "The Real" host Jeannie Mai left "Dancing With the Stars" because of a health concern, fiance Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins has an update on her recovery.

"She's doing well," veteran rapper Jeezy told Mai's "The Real" cohosts on Thursday. He explained that Mai is resting at home after being treated for an abscess in her throat that obstructed her breathing.

Mai exited the show due to the throat problem that she said at the time in a statement to USA TODAY required "immediate surgery and attention."

Jeezy told "The Talk" that Mai had been dealing with a minor health concern ahead of the emergency hospital visit, but she seemed to be fine after a doctor gave her a steroid. However, "I started to notice she was having problems breathing," he said. He took Mai to the ER, and then to another doctor who told Mai that her throat issue was life-threatening and that she needed to pull out of the competition.

Mai posted a photo of herself in the hospital earlier this month to announce that she "safely made it out of my emergency surgery" after a "dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days."

When she left the dancing competition, Mai said in a statement that she was "heartbroken" to end her journey on the show.

"The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come," she said. "I can't thank my partner Brandon (Armstrong) enough for being so supportive and believing in me. I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!"

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff, Jenna Ryu, Bryan Alexander

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After exiting 'DWTS' for emergency surgery, Jeannie Mai is 'doing well'