Jeannie Mai Shines in Sequined Carolina Herrera Dress Covered in Pearls at the Golden Globes 2024

Jeannie Mai made a sparkling entrance at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless sequined gown by Carolina Herrera, which also featured crystal and pearl embellishments. A pair of diamond studs completed Mai’s ensemble.

Makeup artist Motoko Clayton gave Mai rosy blush, a nude lip and winged eyeliner, while hairdresser Sienree Du styled her dark tresses in a sleek updo.

On the red carpet, Mai will be joined by Booth Moore, WWD’s West Coast executive editor, and Alex Badia, WWD’s style director, at 5:30 p.m. ET for WWD’s Eye on the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes, where they’ll break down the evening’s biggest fashion trends and chat with stars in exclusive interviews.

“WWD has been reporting on the fashions at award show red carpets almost since they began, and now it is entering a new digital era with its first-ever red carpet activation at the Golden Globes,” James Fallon, editorial director of WWD, said in a statement. “With its unparalleled access and the depth of knowledge of Booth, Alex and Jeannie, WWD’s coverage of the Globes will provide the most in-depth look at Globes fashion, from the gowns to the jewelry, the beauty and more. On top of it all, WWD will highlight the standout looks with its Style Awards — so even if they might not have won a Globe, they still might win for style.”

WWD’s red carpet show is followed by the Style Awards on Monday morning, in which Mai, Moore and Badia will honor the most fashionable stars at the Golden Globes. Categories include Best Dressed, Best Beauty, Best Newcomer, Icon Award, Most Daring, Best Shoes, Best Jewelry and Best Menswear.

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, celebrate the biggest achievements across film and television in 2023. It is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by WWD parent Penske Media Corp.

