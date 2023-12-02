Jeannie Mai Appears to Allege Jeezy Was Unfaithful in Response to Divorce Filing as Rapper Denies Infidelity

The television personality is sharing her side of the story amid her divorce and custody battle

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Derek White/Getty Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Jenkins has appeared to respond after ex-husband Jeezy asked a judge for a court hearing to set legal and physical custody rights of their daughter.

In new court documents filed in Fulton County Georgia, on Thursday, and obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, the former The Real host, 44, is alleging that her former spouse, 46, was unfaithful during their marriage — further complicating their ongoing legal proceedings.

After stating that she is “entitled to a divorce from Husband on the grounds that the marriage is irretrievably broken,” and that she “does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly,” the television personality seemingly claims that cheating may have been a factor in their split.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy at Gold Gala, 2022

Mai Jenkins states that she and the “Put On” rapper (born Jay Wayne Jenkins) entered into a prenuptial agreement on March 26, 2021.

She adds that the court should enforce the terms of the prenup “in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communication, including but not limited to, texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement.”

Related: Jeannie Mai on Finding Her 'Superpower' amid Split from Jeezy: 'I've Learned to Teach Myself Healthy Love' (Exclusive)

A rep for Jeezy denied her accusations, telling PEOPLE, “Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins behalf are 100% false and he has no further statements at this time.”

On Thursday, the “Leave You Alone” artist filed paperwork in Fulton County Georgia asking that a judge set "clearly defined" temporary legal and physical custody rights in regards to his and Mai Jenkins’ daughter Monocao.

Story continues

He said both parties had “agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023.” However, the situation had become “increasingly less feasible” over time.

Monaco Mai Jenkins/Instagram Monaco Jenkins, Jeezy, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins

“The lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child (Monaco), and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody,” the document read.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jeezy also accused Mai Jenkins of acting “as a gatekeeper when it comes to [him] exercising parenting time with [Monaco].”

The rapper filed for divorce in September after two years of marriage.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," he shared in a statement in October. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.