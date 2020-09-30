Jeanne Moreau’s Photographs and Wardrobe Up For Sale

HISTORY FOR SALE: Fans of the silver screen will be able to snap up a piece of history this October, all for a worthy cause, when around 300 items previously belonging to the late French acting legend Jeanne Moreau go up for auction.

The Jeanne Moreau Collection, including clothing, jewelry and photographs of the acting great, will be on show at Artcurial in Paris from Oct. 16 to 22 and offered for sale online throughout.

The auction will benefit the Fondation Jeanne Moreau, created after the actress’ death in 2017 as specified in her will. Its mission is to manage her estate, protect her creative work and perpetuate her longstanding calling to promote artistic endeavors in theater and cinema, especially by making the performing arts more accessible to children.

Born in 1928, Moreau became one of the faces of the Nouvelle Vague, working with some of the world’s most renowned directors including Louis Malle, François Truffaut, Luis Buñuel, Wim Wenders and Orson Welles after making her debuts on stage at the Comédie-Française.

She was also close to some of the world’s leading designers, including Pierre Cardin and Gabrielle Chanel, with whom she shared a love of art and literature.

Around 40 photographs of the actress, including works by Helmut Newton, Peter Lindbergh, Cécil Beaton, Bettina Rheims, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Agnès Varda and Slim Aarons, will go under the hammer. Among unpublished works are two prints by Rheims, estimated to sell for between 800 and 1,200 euros, and a signed and dedicated print by Peter Lindbergh with a guide price of between 1,000 and 1,500 euros.

Also for sale will be wardrobe and jewelry items worn in her movies and at awards ceremonies, including items designed for Moreau by Pierre Cardin, Gabrielle Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent, plus jewelry pieces by Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel and Cartier.

Buyers can snap up a velvet and satin ensemble by Lagerfeld for a guide price of between 250 and 450 euros, while a diamond-set Cartier pendant in white gold is estimated to sell for between 700 and 900 euros.

