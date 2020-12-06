Fox News' Jeanine Pirro Rips 'Reptile' William Barr For Not Backing Trump's Election Lies

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night called Attorney General William Barr a “reptile” for failing to support Donald Trump’s baseless claim that the presidential election he lost was “rigged.”

Though Barr has been highly praised in the past by the conservative Fox personality, on Saturday she blasted him as so “deep” in the swamp that he can’t see beyond his “fellow reptiles.”

Pirro lashed Barr after Trump plugged her show during his Georgia rally Saturday.

Pirro’s fury was triggered because Barr issued a statement last week saying there was no evidence of any widespread election fraud that would change Joe Biden’s win as president-elect.

Pirro insisted it was against protocol to comment on a “pending” investigation. But Barr’s clearcut statement indicated that there apparently is no longer an investigation because accusations were examined — and dismissed for a lack of evidence — and the investigation was closed.

Pirro also issued a long list of complaints that the Trump campaign has failed to prove and that courts have dismissed. She falsely claimed, for example, that the counting of ballots was halted, and that GOP observers were not allowed to watch the counts.

Last year Pirro praised Barr, comparing him to a “locomotive” who won’t be pushed “off track,” and is “going to get where he is going.”

There was not immediate response from Barr.

Check out Pirro’s latest video up top.

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.