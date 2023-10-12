Jeanine Pirro Slams Rashida Tlaib for Viral Response to Israel, Hamas: ‘People Who Can’t Tell the Difference Are Sheer Sociopaths’ (Video)

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro had strong words of condemnation Wednesday for Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s response to the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and ongoing conflict in the Middle East, saying that “people who can’t tell the difference” of the two sides “are sheer sociopaths.”

In an official statement addressing the ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine on Sunday, the Democrat from Michigan said, “I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity. The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.”

Then, in a now-viral video from Tuesday, Tlaib declined to respond to a Fox News reporter requesting comment on the Hamas attacks and reports of decapitated babies. “You have no comment about children’s heads being chopped off?” the reporter, Hillary Vaughn, pressed.

Tlaib has since made a public statement on the scrutiny spurred by the video, telling the Michigan Advance, “I do not support the targeting and killing of civilians, whether in Israel or Palestine. The fact that some have suggested otherwise is offensive and rooted in bigoted assumptions about my faith and ethnicity.”

Responding to the congresswoman’s mounting controversy herself, Pirro said Wednesday, “If anyone thinks, especially Rashida Tlaib, that these children were burned alive or that were beheaded were beheaded after their mothers were murdered, they’re wrong. The last infliction of harm on these mothers was to make them watch their babies die.”

She added, “So, the people who can’t tell the difference are sheer sociopaths. And they had the audacity the next day to call a truce after this kind of violence? No. There should be no truce. We should arm Israel to teeth.”

Earlier in the week, Tlaib’s Sunday statement was met with swift backlash from both sides of the aisle. Sen. Jeremy Moss tweeted, “This statement refuses to acknowledge 10/7 for what it was: a shocking act of terrorism.”

“Hamas violence is not some mere effect of resistance; it is a primary cause of instability in the region that prevents both Israelis and Palestinians from living in peace without fear,” he added.

Hamas violence is not some mere effect of resistance; it is a primary cause of instability in the region that prevents both Israelis and Palestinians from living in peace without fear. https://t.co/iTW2ZpaXXZ — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) October 9, 2023

Tlaib, the first Muslim woman to serve in Michigan’s legislature and the first Palestinian-American to serve in Congress, was born and raised in Detroit, and is the oldest of 14 children and the daughter of Palestinian immigrants.

Her family, many of whom live in the West Bank village Beit ur al-Fauqa, hoped that her election to Congress would usher in a more progressive understanding of who Palestinians are. As her uncle Bassam Abdualla Tlaib told NBC News in 2016, “This is going to change the American view about Arabs and Muslims. Now someone is going to change this point of view.”

Tlaib’s parents left the West Bank one year before her birth, and NBC News also reported that one-third of the village’s 900 inhabitants are in her extended family.

