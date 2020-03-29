Jeanine Pirro Denies Claims She Was Drunk During First At-Home Broadcast Since Coronavirus Outbreak

Jeanine Pirro has denied accusations of being drunk during Saturday’s episode of Justice With Judge Jeanine — which was the first to be broadcast from her home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although several social media users questioned her appearance and demeanor, which included moments when Pirro seemingly stumbled over her words, as well as the Fox News show starting 15 minutes late, both Pirro and Fox News said that technical issues were to blame.

In response to a social media user who claimed she had “drunk girl hair” during the broadcast, Pirro explained that what they were seeing was an IFB, a type of earpiece worn by on-air hosts, “grabbing” at her hair.

Pirro went on to write that at the time she was at home with “no staff around to notice,” adding that she was broadcasting “in a truck” that had “no connection, no visual and no teleprompter.”

Replying to another commenter who claimed she was intoxicated, Pirro wrote, “Keep hating. U wear it well.”

No that’s an ifb grabbing my hair and no staff around to notice. I was in a truck where that was not prepared to broadcast bec we had no connection , no visual and no teleprompter. — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 29, 2020

Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro joins me to discuss the Defense Production Act and he says, “We asked GM directly to get going….We got to bring our manufacturing back...We are going to be stronger after this.” pic.twitter.com/SiEFOoUZGO — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 29, 2020

In a statement, Fox News said “several technical difficulties” were at play during the broadcast.

“Jeanine Pirro was broadcasting from her home for the first time when she encountered several technical difficulties which impacted the quality of her show, including the loss of a teleprompter,” a Fox News spokesperson told PEOPLE. “As we have previously said, we are operating with a reduced staff working remotely to ensure the health and safety of our employees in these unprecedented times.”

A source close to the network told PEOPLE that Pirro was not drunk and does not drink. The source also said there was no producer at Pirro’s home as everybody is currently working remotely. In addition, there was no one to do Pirro’s hair and makeup.

