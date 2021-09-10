Jeanine Pirro Attacks Biden For Being Sympathetic Toward Flight Attendants

President Joe Biden attempted to get Americans to be more respectful of beleaguered flight attendants, but don’t expect Jeanine Pirro to comply.

“Maybe some of the flight attendants ought to show some respect to us, OK?” the Fox News host complained.

“If you’re trying to feed a 2-year-old yogurt without a mask on and they decide to throw the mother off, I mean, I could go on and on about the absurdity of people who don’t have power, who are suddenly engaged and have power, and then they abuse it,” she said.

On Thursday, while announcing sweeping vaccination and testing requirements to fight the coronavirus, the president admonished unruly airline passengers for getting angry or violent when asked to wear facial coverings.

“By the way, show some respect,” he said, according to The Associated Press. “The anger you see on television toward flight attendants and others doing their job is wrong. It’s ugly.”

Biden’s remark clearly stuck in Pirro’s craw, based on her response to it, which you can watch below.

Jeanine Pirro is mad about Biden saying anti-maskers should respect flight attendants: "Maybe some of the flight attendants ought to show some respect to us." pic.twitter.com/ZAfF6jv2oR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2021

Twitter users quickly commented that Pirro’s reaction suggests she probably isn’t the best person to sit next to on a cross-country flight.

You can tell by this video that she treats flight attendants (and serving staff in restaurants) like trash https://t.co/PJgkOnJbQS — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) September 9, 2021

This is really about flight attendants cutting off her drinks, isn’t it? https://t.co/OdMXIthEX4 — Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) September 9, 2021

Adults should be terribly ashamed to behave this way https://t.co/AFuOqXpmgk — Jason (@longwall26) September 9, 2021

This lady was banned from the place where my cousin had her engagement party in Long Island because she stole a centerpiece. She would definitely yell at a flight attendant. https://t.co/SGnGeUmugY — Staceball Diamond (they/them) (@StaceGots) September 9, 2021

These people really are incapable of thinking about anybody other than themselves. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/u2otdqDZEJ — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 9, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.