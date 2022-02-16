Jeanine Pirro Appears To Forget Who Was President In 2020, Blames Biden For Protests

Josephine Harvey
·2 min read

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro apparently needs a refresher on who was running the country in 2020.

During a segment on Tuesday on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to invoke emergency powers to quell anti-vaccine mandate protests in Ottawa, Pirro griped that Trudeau “is now going to listen to” U.S. President Joe Biden.

“Biden now has the final word on what you should do if someone is protesting peacefully. Biden, the same guy who in the summer of 2020 decided he would allow people to burn down streets and businesses and create all kinds of problems,” she said.

Biden was a private citizen in 2020. Donald Trump was president when the police killings of George Floyd and other Black men and women spurred nationwide protests against racial injustice that summer.

Despite Pirro’s claim they created “all kinds of problems,” the protests against police violence and racism were overwhelmingly peaceful, according to Harvard research, though rioting and fires broke out in some cities after clashes between police and demonstrators.

Biden and Trudeau spoke over the phone on Friday about anti-mandate protesters’ blockades at key bridges and border crossings between the U.S. and Canada, which were severely disrupting trade, travel and production lines between the two countries.

During that conversation, Biden “expressed his concern that U.S. companies and workers are experiencing serious effects, including slowdowns in production, shortened work hours, and plant closures,” according to a White House statement.

Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act this week, giving his government broad powers to restore order, including by freezing bank accounts of those aiding the protesters.

The self-styled “Freedom Convoy” groups first blocked roads in late January to protest vaccine mandates for truckers, but the demonstrations have since grown to oppose other health restrictions intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

