HBO Max has given a series order to an untitled comedy from “Broad City” alums Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, the company announced Tuesday.

“Legion” and “Watchment” alum Jean Smart is set to star in the series, which is also executive produced by “The Good Place’s” Michael Schur, as a Las Vegas diva who forms a “dark mentorship” with an entitled, outcast 25-year-old.

The series has been given a 10-episode order.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also Read: HBO Max Orders Selena Gomez Quarantine Cooking Series

“When this dream team came to us, we jumped at the chance to develop this project, which features two complex female characters working in comedy and facing the professional and personal challenges that come along with it. When Jean Smart came aboard, we were even more delighted to move forward,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “We’re excited to be working with this winning combination of talent and confident the show will fit perfectly into our robust slate of HBO Max Originals.”

“I am so thrilled to be making this show with our incredible partners at HBO Max and Universal TV, and it is a dream to write for the incomparable Jean Smart,” said Downs. “It is an honor and a privilege to craft and portray complex, female characters. For far too long, male voices dominated the space, both on-and-off screen, and thankfully that has finally changed. I’m sure Lucia and Jen agree, but unfortunately, they only gave us this much room for a quote. Sorry girls!”

Downs, Aniello and Statsky are writers and creators on the project, reuniting after previously collaborating on “Broad City,” which Downs also co-starred in. Statsky is also an alum of Schur’s “The Good Place” and “Parks and Recreation.”

David Miner also serves as executive producer for 3 Arts Entertainment alongside Morgan Sackett of Universal Television.

Read original story Jean Smart to Star in HBO Max Comedy From ‘Broad City’ Trio, Michael Schur At TheWrap