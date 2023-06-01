Jean Segura, Nick Fortes lead Miami Marlins to walk-off win over San Diego Padres

Nick Fortes hit a walk-off single to lead the Miami Marlins to a 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at loanDepot park.

The Marlins improve to 29-27 on the season. The Padres fall to 25-30.

Fortes drove in Jean Segura, who tied the game with an RBI double one at-bat earlier and then stole third.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The game-winning hit came after the Marlins wasted several scoring chances earlier in the game. They hit into three double plays, bringing their MLB-leading total to 62. This included Luis Arraez, who had two hits and a walk in his first three plate appearances, hitting into a double play with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and one out.

It also salvaged a solid night for left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett, who held the Padres to just the one run over 5 1/3 strong innings. He allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out seven. He threw 79 pitches, 56 of which landed for strikes.

The lone run he allowed to the Padres (26-29) was on a third-inning solo home run to Gary Sanchez on a 2-2 count.

In his past four starts, Garrett has held opponents to four runs over 21 2/3 innings (a 1.66 ERA) with 26 strikeouts against six walks.

Huascar Brazoban followed with 2 2/3 perfect innings, recording eight outs on just 25 pitches, and Steven Okert struck out three in the ninth to set up Miami’s comeback bid.

This story will be updated.