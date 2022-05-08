Jean Paul Gaultier Taps Lotta Volkova for Latest Collaboration

Following its partnerships with Glenn Martens and sacai's Chitose Abe, Jean Paul Gaultier has now joined forces with stylist Lotta Volkova on a new collection.

Volkova is known for her unique creative direction and aesthetic, having been one of the key names behind Vetements' breakthrough as the brand's in-house stylist. She has also worked with Demna for Balenciaga, in addition to Miu Miu's new direction with the ever-so-popular mini skirt sets.

Celebrating her work and style, Gaultier has tapped the creative on a campy, surrealist collection of garments. A range of dresses, tops and bikinis are given a "naked" treatment with women's bodies printed onto the pieces for a trompe l'œil effect. The theme continues on a series of dresses and bralette tops with spiky boobs for a "cone" look, as well as "S&M" jackets and skirts. Other standouts include a jacket with an open back, which is paired with loose-fitted trousers, and a cropped shearling jacket with puffed sleeves.

Peep the campaign imagery shot by Johnny Dufort below. The Lotta Volkova x Jean Paul Gaultier collection is now available online and at select JPG stores.