Jean-Paul Driot's sons Gregory and Olivier to take over DAMS team

Following the loss of DAMS team founder Jean-Paul Driot, his sons Gregory and Olivier will take over the outfit in a bid to "pursue the legacy" of their father.

DAMS runs teams in Formula 2 and Formula E, but the organisation was left in mourning after team founder Driot passed away after a long illness on August 3.

Obituary: Jean-Paul Driot - 1950-2019

His sons Gregory and Olivier are set to attend Spa this weekend, where Williams junior Nicholas Latifi will continue his title fight alongside team-mate and McLaren test and development driver Sergio Sette Camara.

Gregory is involved in a team that competes in the French GT championship, while Olivier has been involved with DAMS in the past in F3000 and the Le Mans 24 Hours during the early 2000s.

Francois Sicard, who runs the F2 team and has assisted with the operational running of the Nissan e.dams FE squad, says the sons are passionate and want to keep up DAMS' momentum.

"It is difficult because Jean-Paul was such an incredible man to work with, he was an inspiration to everyone in the team and the motorsport world," Sicard told Autosport.

"He was such a great man for us, so it's a big, big, loss.

"Gregory and Olivier are here this weekend, and they really want to pursue the legacy of Jean-Paul and keep the [team's] momentum.

"They are very supportive of the team. After we lost Jean-Paul, they came straight to the Le Mans factory.

"They have shared with the team their loss, and have demonstrated that DAMS is definitely part of their family.''

"Now it's a new chapter I would say, but with such great people in the team, I really want to show that we can finish the year on a high note, especially following the loss of Jean-Paul."

