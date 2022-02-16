Jean-Michel Aulas hints at permanent Tottenham exit for Tanguy Ndombele - ‘Everything will be possible’

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has hinted that the club might look to make Tanguy Ndombele’s loan move a permanent arrangement should the club win the Europa League.

The midfielder re-joined his former club after a difficult end to his spell in North London over the course of the January transfer window and has since made two appearances, claiming an assist during Lyon’s win over Nice earlier this month.

Upon their capture, the French club vowed to get the 25-year-old “back to his best at a club he particularly appreciates” having been cast aside by Antonio Conte.

The player himself admitted he “needed something different” after playing for five different managers across his spell with Tottenham and there appears to be little chance of him resurrecting his Spurs career, particularly after the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur.

“I’m very happy that he came back, with Bruno Cheyrou and Vincent Ponsot at the helm, because we had to discuss with the president of Tottenham who had bought him very expensive,” said Aulas to French outlet RMC Sport.

“He participated in the commitment to come back by investing himself personally. He’ll have to miss a few games, it’s only the beginning… but if we win the Europa League, everything will be possible.”