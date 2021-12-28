Jean-Marc Vallée, Director of Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club , Died of a Heart Attack

Jean-Marc Vallée died of a heart attack, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Vallée, who directed highly acclaimed projects such as Big Little Lies, Dallas Buyers Club, Wild and Sharp Objects, died unexpectedly over the weekend at his cabin outside Quebec City, PEOPLE previously confirmed. He was 58.

According to a report from Deadline, Vallée did not drink alcohol and was known as a fitness fanatic, even taking on the Wim Hof method — a fitness practice that involves exposing the body to ice-cold temperatures and achieving heightened oxygen levels through breathing techniques.

Deadline additionally reported that Vallée is believed to have died on Christmas Day, and was found the next morning.

Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, Vallée studied filmmaking at the Collège Ahuntsic and the Université du Québec à Montréal. His breakout feature film was C.R.A.Z.Y., which he wrote and directed.

In 2014, he earned an Oscar nomination in editing for Dallas Buyers Club. The film also won three Academy Awards, including one for Best Actor Matthew McConaughey and another for Best Supporting Actor Jared Leto.

Vallée's next project was Wild, which led to Oscar nominations for Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. He continued his success with two Emmy Awards for directing and producing HBO's limited series Big Little Lies, also starring Witherspoon and Dern. In total, the series won eight Emmys and four Golden Globes. Vallée directed the first season of the hit series and produced the second.

He later directed and executive produced the HBO limited series Sharp Objects, which was nominated for eight Emmys.

Many of the actors he worked with have shared heartfelt tributes on social media following the news of his death, including Witherspoon, Dern, Leto and McConaughey.

"I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime. 💫I love you, Jean Marc. ❤️" Witherspoon, 45, wrote alongside a series of photos on her Instagram page Monday. "Until we meet again."

"Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken," added Dern, 54, in her own post.

Nicole Kidman, who starred alongside Dern and Witherspoon in Big Little Lies, also shared a tribute on social media.

"It's hard to imagine someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc being gone. I'm shattered. He was at the center of my creative universe and I can't overstate his significance to me," she wrote, along with photos from their time on the series.

Kidman, 54, continued, "Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love were an inspiring force I will carry with me. I will always cherish those nights filming above the crashing waves of Big Sur… It doesn't get better than that. I am forever grateful for my time shared with this extraordinary human. Forever Jean Marc."

Shailene Woodley shared two lengthy tributes to Vallée. "You celebrated us women through our thickest & thinnest moments. you were there. you always wrote back, called back, texted back … immediately. no matter how busy you were," she wrote, adding, "Saying you will be missed is a massive under statement. you gave the world, and my tiny world, the treasure of feeling less alone + more alive. we will miss you everyday. thank you for being the artist so few of us can claim ourselves to be today: authentic, dedicated, well crafted, and true. I love you. transition beautifully ma chérie."