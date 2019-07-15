Jean-Eric Vergne ready to be Formula E's Lewis Hamilton after securing second championship title

Jean-Eric Vergne says he is ready to be Formula E’s Lewis Hamilton following his second Formula E Championship title, making him the series’ first double champion at a dramatic season finale weekend in New York City.

On Bastille Day, the Frenchman drove a smart race to stay out of trouble and take the points in seventh place that ensured the title stayed with him while his closest challengers crashed out in the dying moments.

His second title continues a remarkable career revival after the unceremonious loss of his Toro Rosso seat in Formula One five years ago – a recovery in Formula E so successful that he reportedly turned down an F1 return in the off-season.

Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns took his second chequered flag to be the final race winner of a season in which the series saw nine different race winners across the season. Frijns was followed by BMW’s Alex Sims in second, making his first podium, and Sebastien Buemi, who won on Saturday.

But the day belonged to Vergne and his DS Techeetah team who also took home the Teams’ Championship.

“I think me coming to Formula E was the best thing that happened in my career,” he said. “It is funny that people say bad things happen in life but bad things happen for a reason and you disagree because you find yourself in a very bad situation.

“You don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel but a few years later you realise that they were right.

“Me coming [to Formula E] and having a difficult time with [previous team] Virgin and then moving to Techeetah was simply the best thing that happened in my life – I could not have found this success in other categories.

“Clearly the moment I joined Techeetah was the moment my career took off – for the good this time. Thanks to everyone in the team I was able to grow as a person and as a driver.

“I’m in the best place, the best FE team and we’ll keep working hard to remain the best team. I need a bit of time to calm down and realise what we have done but I’m so proud.

“I never had the intention to come and be the poster boy, but if I can be the Lewis Hamilton of Formula E, then I will be extremely honoured and happy. I just need three more titles – and that’s a lot!”

The final two races of the season took place against the backdrop of the New York skyline (Getty)

Vergne enjoyed a 32-point lead coming into the weekend but with everyone expecting the Frenchman to wrap up the title on day one of the New York City double-header the day went off script.

Two collisions to bookend the Saturday race saw Vergne end pointless while Sebastien Buemi’s first win of the season lifted him into mathematical contention. Two inspired drives from Mitch Evans and Lucas Di Grassi also saw the gap closed.

All three could have clinched the title if they won the Sunday race and Vergne suffered another pointless day – something he admitted was playing on his mind.

He added: “I will give it all next season because I want more – the race yesterday [on Saturday] made me realise nothing is run until the chequered flag and it gave me even more hunger to be more successful in the future and have a bigger lead in the final.

“Yesterday had even more action than a Michael Bay movie and couldn’t have been written better.”

Vergne didn’t enjoy the perfect qualifying on Sunday morning as he slotted in behind all of his Championship rivals – starting the race in 12th – although Buemi was out of contention after failing to take the three points for pole position he needed by just + 0.095.

Sims took pole position but was overtaken by Frijns midway through the race and the Dutch driver never looked back.

New York was treated to two thrilling races across the weekend (Getty)

Vergne looked keen to avoid getting involved in the carnage for a second consecutive day and was happy to drive safely in the middle of the pack before making his moves in the race once the grid had spread.

Di Grassi and Evans both knew only a race win could give them a chance of winning the title and climbed well through the grid without ever really challenging the front. But a collision between the pair on the last lap of the race put any thoughts of some incredible late drama to bed as they ended up in the wall.

Vergne sprayed the Moet and Chandon for the final time of the season with the stunning Manhattan backdrop as he collected his title in front of fellow former champions Buemi and Di Grassi who finished second and third.

The Formula E Championship returns in November when it welcomes German beasts Mercedes and Porsche to the grid.