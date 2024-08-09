Jean-Clair Todibo set for West Ham medical after loan deal agreed for £34m defender considered by Man United

West Ham are working on the final details of a deal to sign highly-rated Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

It is understood that the 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with West Ham and will undergo a medical today. Todibo is initially set for a loan move to the London Stadium, and West Ham will have an option to buy for £34.2million next summer.

His current deal at Nice expires in June 2027, and the French club are intent on recouping a transfer fee for him.

Manchester United made an approach for the centre-back earlier this summer, but a deal could not be struck due to fears of breaching UEFA’s rules on multi-club ownership, as United and Nice are both part-owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group.

Juventus have spent weeks trying to sign Todibo, but an agreement was never reached, and now Julen Lopetegui’s Hammers are looking to complete a deal for the twice-capped France international.

West Ham are in the market for a new centre-back after UAE club Shabab Al Ahli agreed a deal to sign Kurt Zouma. The Hammers skipper is set to undergo a medical at the Emirati club.

Todibo joined Nice, initially on loan, from Barcelona in January 2021, before the move was made permanent later that year. He has scored one goal in 119 appearances for Nice.