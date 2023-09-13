Jean Boht, actress best known as Ma Boswell the family matriarch in Carla Lane’s sitcom Bread – obituary

Jean Boht photographed at home for Radio Times in 1988 - Michelle Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

Jean Boht, who has died aged 91, played the acid-tongued Nellie Boswell in Carla Lane’s 1980s BBC One sitcom Bread.

At its height the show pulled in 21 million viewers following the antics of Ma Boswell and her five children, Joey, Jack, Adrian, Aveline and Billy, whose father Freddie (Ronald Forfar) bounces back and forth between the marital home and the attentions of Lilo Lil, an Irish femme fatale played by Eileen Pollock.

Jean Boht’s character ruled the family home in the Dingle area of Liverpool with a rod of iron, always making sure there was food on the table for her brood. One of her props was a newfangled cordless phone, stored in her apron, which she always answered with “Hello, Yes?” On the other end was often her secret park-bench friend Derek (Peter Byrne).

Carla Lane’s meticulously observed scripts captured the humour and pathos of a family on the breadline, their collective schemes to keep their heads above water forming the backbone of the series.

Jean Boht, who won best TV comedy actress at the 1991 British Comedy Awards for her performance, said Carla Lane “changed my life. She had the greatest humanity and care and when she wrote about real people, she made you love them.”

Ma Boswell (seated) at the centre of her family in Bread

Jean Boht also had kind words for both the women in husband Freddie’s life: “I think part of Nellie’s problem is that she knows she can’t compete. She can’t be glamorous or sexy, because she is so tired with bringing up the family – a job she has done for years, only to see this woman come up and steal her man,” she told the Liverpool Echo. “This situation is very real, it happens everywhere.”

She once described Bread as a comedy version of Alan Bleasdale’s drama Boys from the Blackstuff (1982), in which she also appeared, giving a superb rendition of a neurotic Department of Employment executive.

It is for Bread, however, that Jean Boht is best remembered: “I used to get dressed up to go shopping in London,” she said, “and I’d look a bit smart and the taxi drivers would still wind their windows down and shout, ‘She … is … a … tart’ ” – quoting one of Ma Boswell’s characteristic pronouncements.

Jean Dance was born at Bebington, then in Cheshire, on March 6 1932, the eldest of three children of Thomas Dance, who served in the Auxiliary Fire Service, and his wife Edna, née Macdonald. “I’ve been told that we are descended from Bonnie Prince Charlie, but there does seem a lot who claim that sort of thing,” she said.

Her parents were amateur actors and at the age of 10 she appeared with them in her first one-act show; at 16 she played Wanda in Birkenhead Operatic Society’s staging of the musical Rose Marie at the Royal Court Theatre, Liverpool.

Jean Boht and Carl Davis - Peter Orme

She was educated at Wirral Grammar School for Girls and in the summer of 1950 was named Miss Prestatyn while working as a typist in Ellesmere Port. Having failed to win a scholarship to Rada, she joined a ballet school and worked up a tap-dancing routine before learning her trade at Liverpool Playhouse.

On one occasion an actress who was playing several old ladies disappeared during rehearsals to look after her husband. “They told me to read for the part until she came back, but she never did. So I’ve been playing old ladies on stage since I was in my twenties,” she said.

Her first television appearance was in the Granada police series Mr Rose (1968), followed by the Bafta-winning teenage drama Scene (1970). She went on to appear in police dramas including Z Cars and Juliet Bravo, played Mrs Carter in the BBC’s maritime soap opera Triangle, set on a North Sea ferry, and was Mrs Leivers in the 1981 BBC adaptation of DH Lawrence’s Sons and Lovers. She was also seen in Softly, Softly, Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em, Grange Hill and Last of the Summer Wine.

Jean Boht’s first Carla Lane sitcom was I Woke Up One Morning, playing Mrs Hamilton, who works in a drying-out unit for alcoholics. That led to Bread, which ran from 1986 to 1991, after which she noted a shift in television tastes. “Comedy has moved in a different direction now and I blame Ricky Gervais,” she said in 2012. “The Office was so amazing, I thought he was a genius in that and so very funny, but he belittles everybody in his shows.”

In 1993 she landed a lead role as an eighty-something outspoken mother in the ITV sitcom Brighton Belles, based on the hit US series The Golden Girls. Despite a cast that also included Sheila Hancock, Wendy Craig and Sheila Gish, ratings were poor and the series was soon pulled.

Returning to the stage Jean Boht appeared at the Vaudeville Theatre in 1996 in Kindertransport, Diane Samuels’s play about a nine-year-old Jewish girl who after Kristallnacht is sent without her parents to England for safety. A decade later she played a devoted old nurse alongside Jeremy Irons’s old Hungarian general in an adaptation of Sándor Márai’s novel Embers (Duke of York’s).

Jean Boht rarely turned down an appeal to give of her time, whether speaking or opening a club, shop or fête.

In 1954 she married Bill Boht, manager of the Ritz Cinema in Liverpool, “a very sweet kind old man” 20 years her senior. That marriage was dissolved in 1969 after she met the composer Carl Davis while they were both working at Joan Littlewood’s Theatre Workshop in London. They were married in 1970.

Davis died last month and Jean Boht is survived by their daughters, Hannah and Jessie, both filmmakers. Davis and Boht appeared as a married couple, the Davidovitches, in Hannah Davis’s black comedy The Understudy (2008).

Jean Boht, born March 6 1932, died September 12 2023