JDU MLA Amarendra Pandey's aide shot dead in Bihar's Gopalganj

Two persons have been arrested and they are being questioned about their involvement in the crime, police said. [Photo/ANI]
Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], November 29 (ANI): An aide of Janata Dal-United legislator Amarendra Pandey died on Saturday in Gopalganj after unidentified miscreants opened fire at him and two others.

Those who sustained injuries in the incident have been admitted to a hospital.

"An aide of JDU MLA Amarendra Pandey died yesterday in Gopalganj after unidentified miscreants opened fire at him and two others. The two injured have been admitted to a hospital," the police said.

Two persons have been arrested and they are being questioned about their involvement in the crime, the police said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

