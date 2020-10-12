JDS president Deve Gowda dissolves Kerala unit, says state president Naidu destabilizing party

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) president HD Deve Gowda has dissolved the Kerala unit of the party stating that its state president C K Naidu acted to "destabilise" the party.

Gowda said Kerala JDS president CK Nanu has not responded to the notice served by the party seeking an explanation of his alleged anti-party activities.

"Kerala State President CK Naidu was issued a notice dated September 24, 2020, by B M Farookli, National Working President of Janata Dal (Secular), CK Nanu has not taken any steps to follow the directions given in the above notice. He has not replied to the notice also. C K Nanu has not taken any steps to strengthen the State Unit of Kerala State... He has acted to destabilise the party and has not consulted the Core Committee which was formed," read a notice by JDS dated October 12.

"In view of the above under power vested in me under Article XIX (7) read with Article XX (10) of the constitution and Rules of Janata Dal (Secular). I have dissolved the Kerala Pradesh Janata Dal (Secular) with immediate effect," it said.

The JDS has appointed Mathew T Thomas as president of the "ad-hac Committee" of party's Kerala unit. (ANI)