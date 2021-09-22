JDE Peet’s successfully prices inaugural USD 1.75 billion multi-tranche bond issue

PRESS RELEASE



Amsterdam, 22 September 2021

Key highlights

Debut bond offering on the USD debt capital markets

USD 1.75 billion priced across three tranches in the investment grade bond market with a weighted average coupon of 1.46% and a weighted average tenor of 6.0 years

The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt facilities at attractive interest rates and further balances the maturity profile

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue, today announced that it has priced USD 1.75 billion aggregate principal of bonds (the “Notes”).

The Notes will be issued on 24 September 2021 and comprise the following series:

3.0-year USD 500 million 0.800% Notes due 2024

5.3-year USD 750 million 1.375% Notes due 2027

10-year USD 500 million 2.250% Notes due 2031

The financing package has a weighted average coupon of 1.46% and weighted average maturity of 6.0 years. The net proceeds of the Notes will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness, including a portion of outstanding term loan debt, and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations with investment grade terms, issued by JDE Peet’s N.V. and guaranteed by JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS International B.V. and Peet’s Coffee, Inc.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 countries, with a portfolio of over 50 brands, including L’OR, Peet’s, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2020, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 6.7 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.JDEPeets.com .

