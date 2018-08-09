JDC-Miller to run IMSA Cadillac DPis in 2019

The move comes a week after IMSA’s announcement to separate DPi and LMP2 into separate classes in 2019, and ensures that the team will be competing for overall wins. JDC-Miller currently campaigns two ORECA-Gibson 07 LMP2 cars in the conjoined Prototype category, and recently won the six-hour race at Watkins Glen.

“When we first started our IMSA WeatherTech program in 2014 we knew our goal was to work with a brand like Cadillac,” said JDC-Miller’s managing partner John Church. “We feel strongly that we have found the best possible partner and look forward to adding to the incredible success Cadillac has already enjoyed in IMSA.”

Church also confirmed that driver Stephen Simpson would be staying with the team in 2019.

JDC-Miller plans to take delivery of its first Dallara-built Cadillac in September, with the goal of beginning initial testing in early November following the conclusion of this year’s championship.

“We worked very hard to get to this point and I could not be more proud of my partner John Church and everyone in our group and company who has contributed to our success,” added John Miller, partner of JDC-Miller MotorSports.

“These are exciting times for our team but I think we have proven last year and in this season that we are ready for this step.”

Matt Russell, Marketing Manager, Cadillac Racing said: “We welcome the JDC-Miller team to the Cadillac V-Performance family. Their performance with the LMP2 cars has been impressive and we look forward to them joining the grid with their two new Cadillac DPi-V.R cars at Daytona in January.”