JD Wetherspoon boss attacks COVID-19 restrictions as pub chain slumps to loss

A member of bar staff wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) in the form of a face mask, pours drinks inside the Wetherspoon pub, Goldengrove in Stratford in east London on July 4, 2020. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

The boss of JD Wetherspoon (JDW.L) has criticised the governments handling of the COVID-19 crisis, as the pub chain announced its first annual loss in almost 40 years.

Wetherspoon blamed the performance the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s response, saying lockdown and the 10pm curfew have had a devastating effect on business.

Tim Martin, chairman and founder of JD Wetherspoon, said the government had introduced “an ever-changing raft of ill-thought-out regulations” in recent months.

“These are extraordinarily difficult for the public and publicans to understand and to implement,” Martin said. “None of the new regulations appears to have any obvious basis in science.

“For example, a requirement for table service was introduced - which is expensive to implement and undermines the essential nature of pubs for many people - pubs have now become like restaurants. Customers can approach the till in a shop, but not in a pub - which is, in no sense, 'scientific'.”

The broadside came as Wetherspoon revealed a slump in sales and profits over the last year. Sales fell 30% to £1.26bn ($1.62bn) in the 12 months to the 26 July. The company fell to a pre-tax loss of £34.1m in the period, down from a profit of £102.5m in 2019.

When exceptional costs are factored in, JD Wetherspoon lost £94.8m. The pub chain faced exceptional costs of £29.1m linked to COVID-19, such as investment in safety measures at its pubs and wasted food and drink while pubs were closed.

The performance marks the first per-tax loss for the business since 1984.

Martin said sales picked up over summer after pubs were allowed to reopen but have since tailed off due to the introduction of a 10pm curfew for hospitality businesses last month.

“The recent curfew and introduction of table service only have been particularly damaging for trade, depressing sales for customers who find it too much 'faff', at the same time as substantially increasing costs,” Martin said.

Sales over the 11 weeks since the end of July are 15% below where they were last year.

Wetherspoon said the pressure on its businesses had forced it to cut 108 jobs from its head office. The chain is also consulting on job losses at its airport locations.

“As a result of recent changes in regulations, the outlook for pubs over the remainder of the current financial year is even more unpredictable than hitherto,” Martin said.

“The company and the entire hospitality industry need a more sensible and consistent regulatory framework in which to operate - the current environment of lockdowns, curfews and constantly changing regulations and announcements threatens not only pub companies, but the entire economy.”