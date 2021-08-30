JD(U) Says Nitish Kumar Has 'All Qualities' to Be PM; Demands NDA Panel

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal (United) has demanded the setting up of an National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coordination committees, both at the central and state levels, to "resolve various issues". The demand follows Kumar's meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, along with other leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, over the issue of caste-based census.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, 29 August, his party also said that Kumar has "all the qualities" required to become the prime minister. Speaking to The Indian Express, JD(U)'s General Secretary KC Tyagi said that they had passed a resolution at the party's national council regarding the same.

JD(U) is Bharatiya Janata Party's ally at the Centre and in the state.

""Nitish Kumar is not a candidate for the post of the prime minister. The JD(U) is the most trusted member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader of the alliance. But he (Kumar) certainly is PM material."" - KC Tyagi, General Secretary and Spokesperson of JD(U)

However, Kumar refused to respond to Tyagi’s comment, PTI reported.

Reacting to the remark, Lalan Singh, party's national president told ANI:

"There is a difference between having the qualities to become PM and filing a claim to be one. PM material means he (Nitish Kumar) has the capabilities and capacity to lead the country. We are a small party, how will we claim for it."

Committee to Ensure NDA's Smooth Functioning: Tyagi

KC Tyagi said that NDA coordination committees should be formed at the national and state levels to "ensure smooth functioning of the NDA".

“We are in the NDA and firmly support the alliance. The party would welcome setting up of an NDA coordination committee to resolve various issues. During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, several works were done after setting up the coordination committee," PTI reported him to be saying.

After meeting Modi over the issue of caste-based census, CM Kumar, who led a delegation of 10 parties, said, "The prime minister listened to all members of the delegation on (the issue of) caste census in the state. We urged the PM to take an appropriate decision on it. We briefed him on how resolutions have been passed twice in the state Assembly on caste census... People in Bihar and the entire country are of the same opinion on this issue."

(With inputs from PTI, ANI and The Indian Express)

