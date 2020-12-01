JD Sports pulls out of rescue deal to save Debenhams after Arcadia collapse

Department store Debenhams (PA)

JD Sports has pulled out of talks to rescue the high street department store Debenhams, putting 12,000 retail jobs at risk.

The sports chain was the only bidder for the firm, which is currently in administration, and had appeared to be approaching a purchase deal at the end of last week.

However, the collapse of Arcadia Group – the biggest concession stand operator across Debenhams stores – is thought to have changed JD Sports calculations.

In a brief statement to the London Stock Exchange, the company said: “JD Sports Fashion … confirms that discussions with the administrators of Debenhams regarding a potential acquisition of the UK business have now been terminated.”

Debenhams has been looking for a buyer since the summer, after sliding into insolvency in April. If a buyer cannot be found the firm faces going into liquidation or being wound down.

The company still has around 12,000 employees, having already cut 6,500 jobs since the spring. Debenhams’s former chairman Sir Ian Cheshire said he felt “desperately sorry” for workers worried about their jobs.

He told the BBC Debenhams had been caught out with too many high street outlets on long rental leases in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“You’ve got to be so much faster and so much more online,” Sir Ian said, adding that the chain would have been better placed to survive the slump with far less than the 130 stores it currently operates.

It comes as some 13,000 staff of Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group face an anxious wait following the business collapsing into administration. The high street giant, which includes the Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton brands, has hired Deloitte to handle the next steps.

No redundancies have been announced as a result of the appointment and its 444 stores will continue to trade, the administrators said – with many still due to reopen on Wednesday when England’s lockdown is lifted.

On Monday, Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group said an offer for a £50m lifeline for Arcadia was rejected. The administrators said they will be “assessing all options available”, which could see brands sold off in separate rescue deals.

Ian Grabiner, chief executive of Arcadia, said: “This is an incredibly sad day for all of our colleagues as well as our suppliers and our many other stakeholders … in the face of the most difficult trading conditions we have ever experienced, the obstacles we encountered were far too severe.”

Arcadia will continue to honour all online orders made over the Black Friday weekend and will continue to operate all of its current sales channels.

