JD Sports' profit to top 1 billion pounds this year

LONDON (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion said on Wednesday it expected profit to exceed 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) for the first time this year as its offer of trainers, joggers and hoodies continues to chime with young shoppers.

The group, which trades from 3,400 stores in 32 countries and online, reported profit before tax and exceptional items for the year to Jan. 28 of 991.4 million pounds - a record result that was ahead of guidance and up from 947.2 million pounds in 2021-22.

For 2023-24 it forecast 1.03 billion pounds - in line with current average consensus expectations.

Revenue in 2022-23 was 10.1 billion pounds, up from 8.6 billion pounds, and JD said it was reassured with trading in its new financial year to date, with organic sales growth of more than 15% after 13 weeks.

"This performance is further evidence that consumers worldwide are more attracted than ever to JD's differentiated proposition," said Chairman Andrew Higginson.

