JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is JD.com's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2023 JD.com had CN¥43.6b of debt, an increase on CN¥32.8b, over one year. But on the other hand it also has CN¥196.8b in cash, leading to a CN¥153.2b net cash position.

How Healthy Is JD.com's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that JD.com had liabilities of CN¥224.2b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥52.9b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥196.8b as well as receivables valued at CN¥20.9b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥59.3b.

Since publicly traded JD.com shares are worth a very impressive total of CN¥419.9b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, JD.com boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that JD.com grew its EBIT by 420% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine JD.com's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. JD.com may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, JD.com actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing Up

Although JD.com's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of CN¥153.2b. And it impressed us with free cash flow of CN¥15b, being 161% of its EBIT. So is JD.com's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for JD.com you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

