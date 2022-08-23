JD.com Announces Second Quarter and Interim 2022 Results

JD.com

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were RMB267.6 billion (US$ 1 40.0 billion), an increase of 5.4% from the second quarter of 2021. Net service revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were RMB41.6 billion (US$6.2 billion), an increase of 21.9% from the second quarter of 2021.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB3.8 billion (US$0.6 billion), compared to RMB0.3 billion for the same period last year. Non-GAAP 2 income from operations was RMB5.8 billion (US$0.9 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to RMB2.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021. Operating margin of JD Retail before unallocated items for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.4%, compared to 2.6% for the second quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB4.4 billion (US$0.7 billion), compared to RMB0.8 billion for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB6.5 billion (US$1.0 billion), as compared to RMB4.6 billion for the same period last year.

Diluted net income per ADS for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB2.74 (US$0.41), compared to RMB0.50 for the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB4.06 (US$0.61), compared to RMB2.90 for the same period last year.

Operating cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was RMB51.1 billion (US$7.6 billion), compared to RMB38.9 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. Free cash flow , which excludes the impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was RMB27.7 billion (US$4.1 billion), compared to RMB31.9 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

Annual active customer accounts3 increased by 9.2% to 580.8 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 from 531.9 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

1 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this announcement is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 30, 2022, which was RMB6.6981 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this announcement are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

2 See the sections entitled “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this announcement.

3 Annual active customer accounts are customer accounts that made at least one purchase during the twelve months ended on the respective dates, whether through online retail or online marketplace.



“JD.com's resilient business model, industry-leading supply chain capabilities and efficient operations helped us deliver solid quarterly results amidst ongoing challenges in the external environment,” said Lei Xu, CEO of JD.com. “We are encouraged to see our commitment to providing the best possible user experience while supporting local communities and enterprises across China translates into increased mindshare, stronger user engagement and expanding user base, especially in our core JD Retail business. We will continue to serve our business partners, customers and society effectively through our supply chain based infrastructure while innovating to support China's long-term growth.”

“We were pleased to post topline growth that outpaced the industry during a challenging period, as well as healthy profitability and cash flow,” said Sandy Xu, Chief Financial Officer of JD.com. “Our emphasis on financial discipline and operational efficiency has allowed us to return to shareholders in the form of share repurchases as well as a special cash dividend issued during the quarter. We will continue to focus on generating strong shareholder returns while maintaining our commitment to investing for the long term.”

Business Highlights

Environment, Social and Governance

JD.com recently released its second ESG report, highlighting the company’s progress during 2021 in developing green supply chains, boosting the real economy and promoting high-quality consumption and social efficiency. In the report, JD.com proactively disclosed climate-related information for the first time according to the standards set by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), an organization created by the Financial Stability Board in 2015 improving the reporting of climate-related financial information.

In June, JD Logistics pioneered and launched the “Delivered with Original Package” (DWOP) certification, its proprietary standard for green packaging. To mark the fifth anniversary of JD’s “Green Stream Initiative”, JD Logistics partnered with a number of leading brands and manufacturers to ensure that over 80% of packages for products sold via e-commerce channels are DWOP compliant by 2030. Over the past five years, JD Logistics has cooperated with upstream and downstream partners to promote the environmentally-friendly DWOP model, with over 10,000 SKUs shipped directly from the factory in their original packaging. To date, the effort has reduced disposable package use by over 10 billion pieces, equivalent to saving approximately 20 million trees.

JD Retail

During the 618 Grand Promotion, JD.com’s omni-channel supermarket (JD Super) collaborated with more than 27,000 brands and over 34,000 offline stores to leverage JD.com’s “one-hour delivery” service to provide consumers with on-demand shopping options in nearly 400 cities across China. More than 30,000 partner stores saw increases in transaction volume of over 500% year-on-year. In particular, certain omni-channel businesses of retail chains including Walmart, China Resources Vanguard (CR Vanguard), and Yonghui increased transaction volume in aggregate by over 660% year-on-year during the 618 Grand Promotion.



During the second quarter, to enhance omni-channel retailing, JD.com’s Fashion and Lifestyle business upgraded to “The J Shop” and launched its online channel on JD.com’s app and offline pilot stores in cities including Xi’an, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Yinchuan and Beijing. As a new retail format that provides curated fashion and lifestyle collections, The J Shop takes full advantage of JD.com’s merchandising and service capabilities, intelligent social supply chain advantages and omni-channel capabilities. It is committed to meeting consumers’ evolving needs with a one-stop solution that provides seamless online and offline experience, swift product updates and turnover and interactive consumer engagement, as well as full-scope services along the purchasing path.



In the second quarter, CELINE, a luxury fashion brand under LVMH, partnered with JD.com and launched a flagship store on the platform. Others joining JD.com during the quarter also include French luxury fashion brand Maison Margiela, French multi-faceted lifestyle brand Maison Kitsuné, Canadian high-end outerwear and sportswear brand Moose Knuckles, and Italian streetwear brand GCDS. Meanwhile, beauty brands such as globally well-known LA MER, ARMANI, Jo Malone London, Shiseido and M.A.C joined JD.com and opened flagship stores, further enriching the Company’s offering of leading beauty and cosmetic products. In terms of home goods, British premium jewelry box brand WOLF and Italian heritage umbrella brand Pasotti also opened flagship stores on JD.com in the quarter.

JD Plus, the premium membership program of JD.com and the first paid membership program in China’s e-commerce industry, has exceeded the milestone of 30 million registered members in July 2022, setting a new record in scale. JD Plus members are among JD.com’s most active and loyal users with strong consumption power. Also notably, shopping frequency and spending of new JD Plus members increased significantly after joining the program. JD Plus also empowers vertical industries and upstream supply-chain enterprises to engage and create value to Plus members online and offline.



JD Health

In June, JD Health upgraded its medical services and launched three new online consultation services: “Expert Consulting”, “Instant Consultation with JD Doctor” and “Nighttime Consultation” to further address users’ diverse medical needs. The “Expert Consulting” service cooperates with leading physicians from multiple “Grade 3A” hospitals in China; the “Nighttime Consultation” service arranges on-duty doctors to provide consultation services available overnight; and the “Instant Consultation with JD Doctor” service provides users with standardized medical consultation services through carefully selected in-house and external physicians.

In June, JD Health released its “Enterprise Health Strategy” offering corporate clients a full range of customized online and offline employee health management and medical services, covering multiple solutions including corporate emergency rescue management, employee weight management, and employee mental health management.

In June, JD Health jointly built an internet hospital with Hebei Cangzhou Central Hospital and became one of the first internet hospitals in Hebei Province to be officially connected with social health insurance system, enabling social insurance payment for healthcare services such as online consultation services, prescription purchases and home delivered services.



JD Logistics

During the second quarter, JD Logistics launched two new Asia No.1 smart industrial parks into operations in the cities of Yiwu and Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province. Together with the existing Asia No.1 smart industrial park in Hangzhou, the three smart industrial parks cover the entire Zhejiang province and drive the same or next-day delivery ratio of JD Group’s online retail orders within the province to around 95%, while extending the service to the rest of Yangtze River Delta region.

As of June 30, 2022, JD Logistics operated over 1,400 warehouses. Including warehouse space managed through the Open Warehouse Platform, JD Logistics’s warehouse network had an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 26 million square meters.

Dada

During this year’s 618 Grand Promotion, in collaboration with more than 150,000 offline stores across all product categories, JD.com’s on-demand retail services including its Shop Now program and JD Daojia (JDDJ) provided more local products and one-hour delivery on-demand retail experiences for consumers in over 1,700 cities and counties across China. Shop Now and JDDJ altogether achieved a 77% increase year-over-year, while the number of users who placed orders through Shop Now increased by over 400% compared to the previous year. In addition, Dada Now, Dada’s diversified local on-demand delivery service, provided omni-channel fulfillment services for merchants in all industries, including small and medium-sized merchants which delivery volume increased 83% year-on-year.



JD Property

In July 2022, JD Property entered into an agreement to set up its third logistics properties core fund, with a leading global investment institution as its core investor. Prior to that, JD Property has successfully completed the fundraising for two logistics properties core funds, one logistics properties development fund, and one logistics M&A fund. Upon the completion, the total assets transferred under management of the aforementioned core funds, development fund and M&A fund would exceed RMB27.3 billion.



Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues. For the second quarter of 2022, JD.com reported net revenues of RMB267.6 billion (US$40.0 billion), representing a 5.4% increase from the same period of 2021. Net product revenues increased by 2.9%, while net service revenues increased by 21.9% for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period of 2021.

Cost of Revenues. Cost of revenues increased by 4.3% to RMB231.7 billion (US$34.6 billion) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB222.1 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses, which primarily include procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, increased by 11.3% to RMB16.3 billion (US$2.4 billion) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB14.6 billion for the second quarter of 2021. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 6.1% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 5.8% for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the additional cost incurred in support of the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai and other several regions in China.

Marketing Expenses. Marketing expenses was RMB9.5 billion (US$1.4 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to RMB10.6 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses increased by 9.0% to RMB4.0 billion (US$0.6 billion) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB3.7 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses was RMB2.3 billion (US$0.3 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to RMB2.6 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Income from Operations. Income from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB3.8 billion (US$0.6 billion), compared to RMB0.3 billion for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB5.8 billion (US$0.9 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to RMB2.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021. Operating margin of JD Retail before unallocated items for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.4%, compared to 2.6% for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP EBITDA. Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB7.2 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB3.7 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

Share of Results of Equity Investees. Share of results of equity investees was a loss of RMB1.6 billion (US$0.2 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to an income of RMB0.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021. The loss for the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to non-cash impairment and share of losses from certain equity investees.

Others, net. Other non-operating income was RMB3.6 billion (US$0.5 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to RMB0.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the fair value change of investment securities.

Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB4.4 billion (US$0.7 billion), compared to RMB0.8 billion for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB6.5 billion (US$1.0 billion), as compared to RMB4.6 billion for the same period last year.

Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS. Diluted net income per ADS for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB2.74 (US$0.41), compared to RMB0.50 for the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB4.06 (US$0.61), compared to RMB2.90 for the second quarter of 2021.

Cash Flow and Working Capital

As of June 30, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled RMB206.8 billion (US$30.9 billion), compared to RMB191.3 billion as of December 31, 2021. For the second quarter of 2022, free cash flow of the company was as follows:

For the three months ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ (In millions) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,890 33,667 5,026 Add: Impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow 3,291 1,802 269 (Less)/Add: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds Capital expenditures for development properties (2,874 ) (4,947 ) (739 ) Other capital expenditures* 215 (513 ) (77 ) Free cash flow 29,522 30,009 4,479

* Including capital expenditures related to the company’s headquarters in Beijing and all other CAPEX.

Net cash used in investing activities was RMB30.9 billion (US$4.6 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, consisting primarily of increase in short-term investments and cash paid for capital expenditures.

Net cash used in financing activities was RMB11.3 billion (US$1.7 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, consisting primarily of cash paid for dividends, cash paid for share repurchase, partially offset by the net proceeds from bank loans and proceeds from the share placement of JD Logistics.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, free cash flow of the company was as follows:

For the twelve months ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ (In millions) Net cash provided by operating activities 38,851 51,102 7,629 Add/(Less): Impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow 1,938 (1,956 ) (292 ) Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds Capital expenditures for development properties (4,483 ) (16,637 ) (2,483 ) Other capital expenditures (4,433 ) (4,849 ) (724 ) Free cash flow 31,873 27,660 4,130

Supplemental Information

The company reported four segments since the first quarter of 2022, JD Retail, JD Logistics, Dada and New businesses. JD Retail mainly consists of online retail, online marketplace and marketing services in China. JD Logistics includes both internal and external logistics businesses. Dada is a local on-demand delivery and retail platform in China. New businesses mainly include JD Property, Jingxi, overseas businesses and technology initiatives.

The table below sets forth the segment operating results:

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (In millions) (In millions) Net revenues: JD Retail 232,557 241,557 36,064 418,353 459,081 68,539 JD Logistics 26,061 31,272 4,669 48,472 58,623 8,752 Dada — 2,281 341 — 2,969 443 New businesses 6,963 6,265 935 12,118 12,020 1,795 Inter-segment* (11,920 ) (13,775 ) (2,057 ) (22,241 ) (25,438 ) (3,798 ) Total segment net revenues 253,661 267,600 39,952 456,702 507,255 75,731 Unallocated items** 139 — — 275 — — Total consolidated net revenues 253,800 267,600 39,952 456,977 507,255 75,731 Operating income/(loss): JD Retail 5,987 8,173 1,220 13,327 16,064 2,398 JD Logistics (357 ) 36 5 (1,830 ) (625 ) (93 ) Dada — (424 ) (63 ) — (616 ) (92 ) New businesses (3,020 ) (2,032 ) (303 ) (5,302 ) (4,418 ) (660 ) Including: gain on sale of development properties 87 — — 170 — — Total segment operating income 2,610 5,753 859 6,195 10,405 1,553 Unallocated items** (2,309 ) (1,995 ) (298 ) (4,234 ) (4,239 ) (632 ) Total consolidated operating income 301 3,758 561 1,961 6,166 921

* The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from supply chain solutions and logistics services provided by JD Logistics to JD Retail, on-demand delivery and retail services provided by Dada to JD Retail and JD Logistics, and property leasing services provided by JD Property to JD Logistics.

** Unallocated items include share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, which are not allocated to segments.

The table below sets forth the revenue information:

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (In millions) (In millions) Electronics and home appliances revenues 136,774 136,618 20,397 240,779 254,986 38,068 General merchandise revenues 82,916 89,402 13,347 154,193 175,450 26,194 Net product revenues 219,690 226,020 33,744 394,972 430,436 64,262 Marketplace and marketing revenues 18,985 20,742 3,097 33,105 38,418 5,736 Logistics and other service revenues 15,125 20,838 3,111 28,900 38,401 5,733 Net service revenues 34,110 41,580 6,208 62,005 76,819 11,469 Total net revenues 253,800 267,600 39,952 456,977 507,255 75,731

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net margin, free cash flow, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share and non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations as income/(loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, gain on sale of development properties and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. The company defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements, gain/(loss) on disposals/deemed disposals of investments and others, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, loss/(gain) from fair value change of long-term investments, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and investments, gain and foreign exchange impact in relation to sale of development properties and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adjusting the impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow and capital expenditures, net of the proceeds from sale of development properties. Capital expenditures include purchase of property, equipment and software, cash paid for construction in progress, purchase of intangible assets and land use rights. The company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations plus depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS is equal to non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share multiplied by two.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP EBITDA reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Free cash flow enables management to assess liquidity and cash flow while taking into account the impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow and the demands that the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform has placed on financial resources. The company believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors to understand and evaluate the company’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the company’s core operating results and business outlook.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the company’s operations or not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The company encourages you to review the company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except otherwise noted) As of December 31,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 70,767 78,821 11,768 Restricted cash 5,926 5,743 857 Short-term investments 114,564 122,223 18,247 Accounts receivable, net (including JD Baitiao of RMB2.5 billion and RMB3.2 billion as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)(1) 11,900 15,841 2,365 Advance to suppliers 3,959 2,537 379 Inventories, net 75,601 76,029 11,351 Prepayments and other current assets 11,455 18,998 2,837 Amount due from related parties 5,500 3,679 549 Assets held for sale — 120 18 Total current assets 299,672 323,991 48,371 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 32,944 44,569 6,654 Construction in progress 5,817 8,036 1,200 Intangible assets, net 5,837 7,507 1,121 Land use rights, net 14,328 27,884 4,163 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,987 20,165 3,011 Goodwill 12,433 18,560 2,771 Investment in equity investees 63,222 55,893 8,345 Investment securities 19,088 17,518 2,615 Deferred tax assets 1,111 1,072 160 Other non-current assets 21,804 28,213 4,211 Amount due from related parties 264 303 45 Total non-current assets 196,835 229,720 34,296 Total assets 496,507 553,711 82,667





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except otherwise noted) As of December 31,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term debts 4,368 13,754 2,053 Accounts payable 140,484 159,932 23,877 Advance from customers 29,106 30,768 4,594 Deferred revenues 3,458 4,717 704 Taxes payable 2,568 2,629 392 Amount due to related parties 519 315 47 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34,468 36,487 5,449 Operating lease liabilities 6,665 6,861 1,024 Liabilities held for sale — 23 3 Total current liabilities 221,636 255,486 38,143 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenues 1,297 1,183 177 Unsecured senior notes 9,386 9,847 1,470 Deferred tax liabilities 1,897 5,049 754 Long-term borrowings — 14,812 2,211 Operating lease liabilities 13,721 13,806 2,061 Other non-current liabilities 1,786 1,600 239 Total non-current liabilities 28,087 46,297 6,912 Total liabilities 249,723 301,783 45,055





(1) JD Technology performs credit risk assessment services for JD Baitiao business and absorbs the credit risk of the underlying Baitiao receivables. Facilitated by JD Technology, the company periodically securitizes Baitiao receivables through the transfer of those assets to securitization plans and derecognizes the related Baitiao receivables through sales type arrangements.







JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except otherwise noted) As of December 31,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ MEZZANINE EQUITY Convertible redeemable non-controlling interests 1,212 467 70 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total JD.com, Inc. shareholders’ equity (US$0.00002 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 3,178 shares issued and 3,123 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022) 208,912 201,316 30,056 Non-controlling interests 36,660 50,145 7,486 Total shareholders’ equity 245,572 251,461 37,542 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 496,507 553,711 82,667





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Net product revenues 219,690 226,020 33,744 394,972 430,436 64,262 Net service revenues 34,110 41,580 6,208 62,005 76,819 11,469 Total net revenues 253,800 267,600 39,952 456,977 507,255 75,731 Cost of revenues (222,071 ) (231,706 ) (34,593 ) (396,125 ) (437,915 ) (65,379 ) Fulfillment (14,649 ) (16,308 ) (2,435 ) (28,453 ) (31,793 ) (4,747 ) Marketing (10,612 ) (9,477 ) (1,415 ) (17,611 ) (18,182 ) (2,714 ) Research and development (3,693 ) (4,027 ) (601 ) (8,223 ) (8,411 ) (1,256 ) General and administrative (2,561 ) (2,324 ) (347 ) (4,774 ) (4,788 ) (714 ) Gain on sale of development properties 87 — — 170 — — Income from operations(2)(3) 301 3,758 561 1,961 6,166 921 Other income/(expenses) Share of results of equity investees 523 (1,604 ) (239 ) 1,205 (2,685 ) (401 ) Interest expense (233 ) (484 ) (72 ) (491 ) (828 ) (124 ) Others, net(4) 456 3,586 535 2,494 (312 ) (47 ) Income before tax 1,047 5,256 785 5,169 2,341 349 Income tax expenses (569 ) (1,227 ) (184 ) (1,049 ) (1,831 ) (273 ) Net income 478 4,029 601 4,120 510 76 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders (320 ) (350 ) (52 ) (299 ) (883 ) (132 ) Net income attributable to mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interests shareholders 4 3 — 7 8 1 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 794 4,376 653 4,412 1,385 207 Net income per share: Basic 0.26 1.40 0.21 1.42 0.45 0.07 Diluted 0.25 1.37 0.20 1.38 0.43 0.06 Net income per ADS: Basic 0.51 2.80 0.42 2.84 0.89 0.13 Diluted 0.50 2.74 0.41 2.76 0.85 0.13





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (2) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows: Cost of revenues (15 ) (28 ) (4 ) (36 ) (59 ) (9 ) Fulfillment (170 ) (200 ) (30 ) (341 ) (427 ) (64 ) Marketing (129 ) (149 ) (22 ) (249 ) (298 ) (44 ) Research and development (453 ) (325 ) (49 ) (878 ) (740 ) (110 ) General and administrative (1,310 ) (875 ) (130 ) (2,271 ) (1,904 ) (285 ) (3) Includes amortization of business cooperation arrangement and intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions as follows: Fulfillment (56 ) (107 ) (16 ) (108 ) (180 ) (27 ) Marketing (212 ) (219 ) (33 ) (421 ) (436 ) (65 ) Research and development (26 ) (60 ) (9 ) (51 ) (98 ) (15 ) General and administrative (77 ) (32 ) (5 ) (154 ) (97 ) (14 ) (4) Others are other non-operating income/(loss), primarily consist of gains/(losses) from fair value change of long-term investments, gains/(losses) from business and investment disposals, impairment of investments, government incentives, interest income and foreign exchange gains/(losses).





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Per ADS (In millions, except per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 4,627 6,489 969 8,594 10,521 1,571 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 3,106 3,121 3,121 3,106 3,119 3,119 Diluted 3,190 3,176 3,176 3,199 3,182 3,182 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 1.49 2.08 0.31 2.77 3.37 0.50 Diluted 1.45 2.03 0.30 2.68 3.29 0.49 Non-GAAP net income per ADS: Basic 2.98 4.16 0.62 5.53 6.75 1.01 Diluted 2.90 4.06 0.61 5.37 6.58 0.98





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Free Cash Flow (In millions) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 28,890 33,667 5,026 21,381 30,182 4,506 Net cash used in investing activities (18,074 ) (30,926 ) (4,617 ) (25,705 ) (26,364 ) (3,936 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 17,443 (11,309 ) (1,688 ) 16,851 1,386 207 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (968 ) 3,126 466 (372 ) 2,668 398 Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 27,291 (5,442 ) (813 ) 12,155 7,872 1,175 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period(5) 75,499 90,006 13,438 90,635 76,692 11,450 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(5) 102,790 84,564 12,625 102,790 84,564 12,625 Net cash provided by operating activities 28,890 33,667 5,026 21,381 30,182 4,506 Add: Impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow 3,291 1,802 269 4,516 68 10 (Less)/Add: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds Capital expenditures for development properties (2,874 ) (4,947 ) (739 ) (4,497 ) (7,623 ) (1,138 ) Other capital expenditures 215 (513 ) (77 ) (1,620 ) (1,415 ) (211 ) Free cash flow 29,522 30,009 4,479 19,780 21,212 3,167 (5) Including cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash classified as assets held for sale of RMB133.6 million, nil and nil as of June 30, 2021, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.





JD.com, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Free cash flow (in RMB billions) – trailing twelve months (“TTM”) 31.9 28.5 26.2 27.2 27.7 Inventory turnover days(6) – TTM 31.0 30.1 30.3 30.2 31.5 Accounts payable turnover days(7) – TTM 45.8 45.5 45.3 45.0 49.4 Accounts receivable turnover days(8) – TTM 2.7 2.8 2.9 3.2 3.6 Annual active customer accounts (in millions) 531.9 552.2 569.7 580.5 580.8





(6) TTM inventory turnover days are the quotient of average inventory over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.



(7) TTM accounts payable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts payable for retail business over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.



(8) TTM accounts receivable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts receivable over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to total net revenues for the last twelve months and then multiplied by 360 days. Presented are the accounts receivable turnover days excluding the impact from JD Baitiao.









JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentage data)





For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Income from operations 301 3,758 561 1,961 6,166 921 Add: Share-based compensation 2,077 1,577 235 3,775 3,428 512 Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions 236 291 44 467 549 82 (Reversal of)/Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements (4 ) 127 19 (8 ) 262 39 Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties (87 ) — — (170 ) — — Non-GAAP income from operations 2,523 5,753 859 6,025 10,405 1,554 Add: Depreciation and other amortization 1,224 1,422 212 2,662 2,836 423 Non-GAAP EBITDA 3,747 7,175 1,071 8,687 13,241 1,977 Total net revenues 253,800 267,600 39,952 456,977 507,255 75,731 Non-GAAP operating margin 1.0 % 2.1 % 2.1 % 1.3 % 2.1 % 2.1 % Non-GAAP EBITDA margin 1.5 % 2.7 % 2.7 % 1.9 % 2.6 % 2.6 %





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentage data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 794 4,376 653 4,412 1,385 207 Add: Share-based compensation 2,077 1,314 196 3,775 2,907 434 Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions 236 201 30 467 399 60 (Reversal of)/Add: Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(9) (385 ) 441 66 (1,031 ) 830 124 Add: Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and investments 267 1,257 188 308 1,257 188 Add/(Reversal of): Loss/(Gain) from fair value change of long-term investments 1,589 (1,069 ) (160 ) 766 165 25 Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties (87 ) — — (170 ) — — (Reversal of)/Add: Net (gain)/loss on disposals/deemed disposals of investments and others (16 ) (31 ) (5 ) (16 ) 3,518 525 (Reversal of)/Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements (24 ) 127 19 (46 ) 250 37 Add/(Reversal of): Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 176 (127 ) (18 ) 129 (190 ) (29 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 4,627 6,489 969 8,594 10,521 1,571 Total net revenues 253,800 267,600 39,952 456,977 507,255 75,731 Non-GAAP net margin 1.8 % 2.4 % 2.4 % 1.9 % 2.1 % 2.1 % (9) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and share of amortization of intangibles not on their books.



