JD.com Announces Second Quarter and Interim 2022 Results

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were RMB267.6 billion (US$140.0 billion), an increase of 5.4% from the second quarter of 2021. Net service revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were RMB41.6 billion (US$6.2 billion), an increase of 21.9% from the second quarter of 2021.

  • Income from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB3.8 billion (US$0.6 billion), compared to RMB0.3 billion for the same period last year. Non-GAAP2 income from operations was RMB5.8 billion (US$0.9 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to RMB2.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021. Operating margin of JD Retail before unallocated items for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.4%, compared to 2.6% for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB4.4 billion (US$0.7 billion), compared to RMB0.8 billion for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB6.5 billion (US$1.0 billion), as compared to RMB4.6 billion for the same period last year.

  • Diluted net income per ADS for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB2.74 (US$0.41), compared to RMB0.50 for the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB4.06 (US$0.61), compared to RMB2.90 for the same period last year.

  • Operating cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was RMB51.1 billion (US$7.6 billion), compared to RMB38.9 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. Free cash flow, which excludes the impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was RMB27.7 billion (US$4.1 billion), compared to RMB31.9 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

  • Annual active customer accounts3 increased by 9.2% to 580.8 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 from 531.9 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

_______________________
1 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this announcement is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 30, 2022, which was RMB6.6981 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this announcement are calculated based on the RMB amounts.
2 See the sections entitled “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this announcement.
3 Annual active customer accounts are customer accounts that made at least one purchase during the twelve months ended on the respective dates, whether through online retail or online marketplace.

“JD.com's resilient business model, industry-leading supply chain capabilities and efficient operations helped us deliver solid quarterly results amidst ongoing challenges in the external environment,” said Lei Xu, CEO of JD.com. “We are encouraged to see our commitment to providing the best possible user experience while supporting local communities and enterprises across China translates into increased mindshare, stronger user engagement and expanding user base, especially in our core JD Retail business. We will continue to serve our business partners, customers and society effectively through our supply chain based infrastructure while innovating to support China's long-term growth.”

“We were pleased to post topline growth that outpaced the industry during a challenging period, as well as healthy profitability and cash flow,” said Sandy Xu, Chief Financial Officer of JD.com. “Our emphasis on financial discipline and operational efficiency has allowed us to return to shareholders in the form of share repurchases as well as a special cash dividend issued during the quarter. We will continue to focus on generating strong shareholder returns while maintaining our commitment to investing for the long term.”

Business Highlights

Environment, Social and Governance

  • JD.com recently released its second ESG report, highlighting the company’s progress during 2021 in developing green supply chains, boosting the real economy and promoting high-quality consumption and social efficiency. In the report, JD.com proactively disclosed climate-related information for the first time according to the standards set by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), an organization created by the Financial Stability Board in 2015 improving the reporting of climate-related financial information.

  • In June, JD Logistics pioneered and launched the “Delivered with Original Package” (DWOP) certification, its proprietary standard for green packaging. To mark the fifth anniversary of JD’s “Green Stream Initiative”, JD Logistics partnered with a number of leading brands and manufacturers to ensure that over 80% of packages for products sold via e-commerce channels are DWOP compliant by 2030. Over the past five years, JD Logistics has cooperated with upstream and downstream partners to promote the environmentally-friendly DWOP model, with over 10,000 SKUs shipped directly from the factory in their original packaging. To date, the effort has reduced disposable package use by over 10 billion pieces, equivalent to saving approximately 20 million trees.

JD Retail

  • During the 618 Grand Promotion, JD.com’s omni-channel supermarket (JD Super) collaborated with more than 27,000 brands and over 34,000 offline stores to leverage JD.com’s “one-hour delivery” service to provide consumers with on-demand shopping options in nearly 400 cities across China. More than 30,000 partner stores saw increases in transaction volume of over 500% year-on-year. In particular, certain omni-channel businesses of retail chains including Walmart, China Resources Vanguard (CR Vanguard), and Yonghui increased transaction volume in aggregate by over 660% year-on-year during the 618 Grand Promotion.

  • During the second quarter, to enhance omni-channel retailing, JD.com’s Fashion and Lifestyle business upgraded to “The J Shop” and launched its online channel on JD.com’s app and offline pilot stores in cities including Xi’an, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Yinchuan and Beijing. As a new retail format that provides curated fashion and lifestyle collections, The J Shop takes full advantage of JD.com’s merchandising and service capabilities, intelligent social supply chain advantages and omni-channel capabilities. It is committed to meeting consumers’ evolving needs with a one-stop solution that provides seamless online and offline experience, swift product updates and turnover and interactive consumer engagement, as well as full-scope services along the purchasing path.

  • In the second quarter, CELINE, a luxury fashion brand under LVMH, partnered with JD.com and launched a flagship store on the platform. Others joining JD.com during the quarter also include French luxury fashion brand Maison Margiela, French multi-faceted lifestyle brand Maison Kitsuné, Canadian high-end outerwear and sportswear brand Moose Knuckles, and Italian streetwear brand GCDS. Meanwhile, beauty brands such as globally well-known LA MER, ARMANI, Jo Malone London, Shiseido and M.A.C joined JD.com and opened flagship stores, further enriching the Company’s offering of leading beauty and cosmetic products. In terms of home goods, British premium jewelry box brand WOLF and Italian heritage umbrella brand Pasotti also opened flagship stores on JD.com in the quarter.

  • JD Plus, the premium membership program of JD.com and the first paid membership program in China’s e-commerce industry, has exceeded the milestone of 30 million registered members in July 2022, setting a new record in scale. JD Plus members are among JD.com’s most active and loyal users with strong consumption power. Also notably, shopping frequency and spending of new JD Plus members increased significantly after joining the program. JD Plus also empowers vertical industries and upstream supply-chain enterprises to engage and create value to Plus members online and offline.

JD Health

  • In June, JD Health upgraded its medical services and launched three new online consultation services: “Expert Consulting”, “Instant Consultation with JD Doctor” and “Nighttime Consultation” to further address users’ diverse medical needs. The “Expert Consulting” service cooperates with leading physicians from multiple “Grade 3A” hospitals in China; the “Nighttime Consultation” service arranges on-duty doctors to provide consultation services available overnight; and the “Instant Consultation with JD Doctor” service provides users with standardized medical consultation services through carefully selected in-house and external physicians.

  • In June, JD Health released its “Enterprise Health Strategy” offering corporate clients a full range of customized online and offline employee health management and medical services, covering multiple solutions including corporate emergency rescue management, employee weight management, and employee mental health management.

  • In June, JD Health jointly built an internet hospital with Hebei Cangzhou Central Hospital and became one of the first internet hospitals in Hebei Province to be officially connected with social health insurance system, enabling social insurance payment for healthcare services such as online consultation services, prescription purchases and home delivered services.

JD Logistics

  • During the second quarter, JD Logistics launched two new Asia No.1 smart industrial parks into operations in the cities of Yiwu and Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province. Together with the existing Asia No.1 smart industrial park in Hangzhou, the three smart industrial parks cover the entire Zhejiang province and drive the same or next-day delivery ratio of JD Group’s online retail orders within the province to around 95%, while extending the service to the rest of Yangtze River Delta region.

  • As of June 30, 2022, JD Logistics operated over 1,400 warehouses. Including warehouse space managed through the Open Warehouse Platform, JD Logistics’s warehouse network had an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 26 million square meters.

Dada

  • During this year’s 618 Grand Promotion, in collaboration with more than 150,000 offline stores across all product categories, JD.com’s on-demand retail services including its Shop Now program and JD Daojia (JDDJ) provided more local products and one-hour delivery on-demand retail experiences for consumers in over 1,700 cities and counties across China. Shop Now and JDDJ altogether achieved a 77% increase year-over-year, while the number of users who placed orders through Shop Now increased by over 400% compared to the previous year. In addition, Dada Now, Dada’s diversified local on-demand delivery service, provided omni-channel fulfillment services for merchants in all industries, including small and medium-sized merchants which delivery volume increased 83% year-on-year.

JD Property

  • In July 2022, JD Property entered into an agreement to set up its third logistics properties core fund, with a leading global investment institution as its core investor. Prior to that, JD Property has successfully completed the fundraising for two logistics properties core funds, one logistics properties development fund, and one logistics M&A fund. Upon the completion, the total assets transferred under management of the aforementioned core funds, development fund and M&A fund would exceed RMB27.3 billion.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues. For the second quarter of 2022, JD.com reported net revenues of RMB267.6 billion (US$40.0 billion), representing a 5.4% increase from the same period of 2021. Net product revenues increased by 2.9%, while net service revenues increased by 21.9% for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period of 2021.

Cost of Revenues. Cost of revenues increased by 4.3% to RMB231.7 billion (US$34.6 billion) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB222.1 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses, which primarily include procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, increased by 11.3% to RMB16.3 billion (US$2.4 billion) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB14.6 billion for the second quarter of 2021. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 6.1% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 5.8% for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the additional cost incurred in support of the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai and other several regions in China.

Marketing Expenses. Marketing expenses was RMB9.5 billion (US$1.4 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to RMB10.6 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses increased by 9.0% to RMB4.0 billion (US$0.6 billion) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB3.7 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

General and Administrative ExpensesGeneral and administrative expenses was RMB2.3 billion (US$0.3 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to RMB2.6 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Income from Operations. Income from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB3.8 billion (US$0.6 billion), compared to RMB0.3 billion for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB5.8 billion (US$0.9 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to RMB2.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021. Operating margin of JD Retail before unallocated items for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.4%, compared to 2.6% for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP EBITDA. Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB7.2 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB3.7 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

Share of Results of Equity Investees. Share of results of equity investees was a loss of RMB1.6 billion (US$0.2 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to an income of RMB0.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021. The loss for the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to non-cash impairment and share of losses from certain equity investees.

Others, net. Other non-operating income was RMB3.6 billion (US$0.5 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to RMB0.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the fair value change of investment securities.

Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB4.4 billion (US$0.7 billion), compared to RMB0.8 billion for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB6.5 billion (US$1.0 billion), as compared to RMB4.6 billion for the same period last year.

Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS. Diluted net income per ADS for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB2.74 (US$0.41), compared to RMB0.50 for the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB4.06 (US$0.61), compared to RMB2.90 for the second quarter of 2021.

Cash Flow and Working Capital

As of June 30, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled RMB206.8 billion (US$30.9 billion), compared to RMB191.3 billion as of December 31, 2021. For the second quarter of 2022, free cash flow of the company was as follows:

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

 

(In millions)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

28,890

 

33,667

 

5,026

 

Add: Impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow

 

3,291

 

1,802

 

269

 

(Less)/Add: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures for development properties

 

(2,874

)

(4,947

)

(739

)

Other capital expenditures*

 

215

 

(513

)

(77

)

Free cash flow

 

29,522

 

30,009

 

4,479

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Including capital expenditures related to the company’s headquarters in Beijing and all other CAPEX.

Net cash used in investing activities was RMB30.9 billion (US$4.6 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, consisting primarily of increase in short-term investments and cash paid for capital expenditures.

Net cash used in financing activities was RMB11.3 billion (US$1.7 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, consisting primarily of cash paid for dividends, cash paid for share repurchase, partially offset by the net proceeds from bank loans and proceeds from the share placement of JD Logistics.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, free cash flow of the company was as follows:

 

 

For the twelve months ended

 

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

 

(In millions)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

38,851

 

51,102

 

7,629

 

Add/(Less): Impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow

 

1,938

 

(1,956

)

(292

)

Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures for development properties

 

(4,483

)

(16,637

)

(2,483

)

Other capital expenditures

 

(4,433

)

(4,849

)

(724

)

Free cash flow

 

31,873

 

27,660

 

4,130

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Information

The company reported four segments since the first quarter of 2022, JD Retail, JD Logistics, Dada and New businesses. JD Retail mainly consists of online retail, online marketplace and marketing services in China. JD Logistics includes both internal and external logistics businesses. Dada is a local on-demand delivery and retail platform in China. New businesses mainly include JD Property, Jingxi, overseas businesses and technology initiatives.

The table below sets forth the segment operating results:

 

For the three months ended

 

For the six months ended

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

(In millions)

 

(In millions)

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JD Retail

232,557

 

241,557

 

36,064

 

 

418,353

 

459,081

 

68,539

 

JD Logistics

26,061

 

31,272

 

4,669

 

 

48,472

 

58,623

 

8,752

 

Dada

 

2,281

 

341

 

 

 

2,969

 

443

 

New businesses

6,963

 

6,265

 

935

 

 

12,118

 

12,020

 

1,795

 

Inter-segment*

(11,920

)

(13,775

)

(2,057

)

 

(22,241

)

(25,438

)

(3,798

)

Total segment net revenues

253,661

 

267,600

 

39,952

 

 

456,702

 

507,255

 

75,731

 

Unallocated items**

139

 

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

Total consolidated net revenues

253,800

 

267,600

 

39,952

 

 

456,977

 

507,255

 

75,731

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income/(loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JD Retail

5,987

 

8,173

 

1,220

 

 

13,327

 

16,064

 

2,398

 

JD Logistics

(357

)

36

 

5

 

 

(1,830

)

(625

)

(93

)

Dada

 

(424

)

(63

)

 

 

(616

)

(92

)

New businesses

(3,020

)

(2,032

)

(303

)

 

(5,302

)

(4,418

)

(660

)

Including: gain on sale of development properties

87

 

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

Total segment operating income

2,610

 

5,753

 

859

 

 

6,195

 

10,405

 

1,553

 

Unallocated items**

(2,309

)

(1,995

)

(298

)

 

(4,234

)

(4,239

)

(632

)

Total consolidated operating income

301

 

3,758

 

561

 

 

1,961

 

6,166

 

921

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from supply chain solutions and logistics services provided by JD Logistics to JD Retail, on-demand delivery and retail services provided by Dada to JD Retail and JD Logistics, and property leasing services provided by JD Property to JD Logistics.

** Unallocated items include share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, which are not allocated to segments.

The table below sets forth the revenue information:

 

For the three months ended

 

For the six months ended

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

(In millions)

 

(In millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electronics and home appliances revenues

136,774

136,618

20,397

 

240,779

254,986

38,068

General merchandise revenues

82,916

89,402

13,347

 

154,193

175,450

26,194

Net product revenues

219,690

226,020

33,744

 

394,972

430,436

64,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketplace and marketing revenues

18,985

20,742

3,097

 

33,105

38,418

5,736

Logistics and other service revenues

15,125

20,838

3,111

 

28,900

38,401

5,733

Net service revenues

34,110

41,580

6,208

 

62,005

76,819

11,469

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenues

253,800

267,600

39,952

 

456,977

507,255

75,731

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conference Call

JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 8:00 am, Eastern Time on August 23, 2022, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 23, 2022) to discuss its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, the Passcode and unique access PIN which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10024459-3m5ld2.html

CONFERENCE ID: 10024459

A telephone replay will be available for one week until August 30, 2022. The dial-in details are as follows:

US:

+1-855-883-1031

International:

+61-7-3107-6325

Hong Kong:

800-930-639

Mainland China:

400-120-9216

Passcode:

10024459

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net margin, free cash flow, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share and non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations as income/(loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, gain on sale of development properties and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. The company defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements, gain/(loss) on disposals/deemed disposals of investments and others, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, loss/(gain) from fair value change of long-term investments, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and investments, gain and foreign exchange impact in relation to sale of development properties and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adjusting the impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow and capital expenditures, net of the proceeds from sale of development properties. Capital expenditures include purchase of property, equipment and software, cash paid for construction in progress, purchase of intangible assets and land use rights. The company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations plus depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS is equal to non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share multiplied by two.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP EBITDA reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Free cash flow enables management to assess liquidity and cash flow while taking into account the impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow and the demands that the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform has placed on financial resources. The company believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors to understand and evaluate the company’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the company’s core operating results and business outlook.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the company’s operations or not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The company encourages you to review the company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as JD.com’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JD.com may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JD.com’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JD.com’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; trends and competition in China’s e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate; potential changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies or changes in the interpretation and implementation of laws, regulations and governmental policies that could adversely affect the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate, including, among others, initiatives to enhance supervision of companies listed on an overseas exchange and tighten scrutiny over data privacy and data security; risks associated with JD.com’s acquisitions, investments and alliances, including fluctuation in the market value of JD.com’s investment portfolio; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; natural disasters and geopolitical events; change in tax rates and financial risks; intensity of competition; and general market and economic conditions in China and globally. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JD.com’s filings with the SEC and the announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and JD.com undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except otherwise noted)

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

December 31,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

70,767

78,821

11,768

Restricted cash

 

5,926

5,743

857

Short-term investments

 

114,564

122,223

18,247

Accounts receivable, net (including JD Baitiao of RMB2.5 billion and RMB3.2 billion as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)(1)

 

11,900

15,841

2,365

Advance to suppliers

 

3,959

2,537

379

Inventories, net

 

75,601

76,029

11,351

Prepayments and other current assets

 

11,455

18,998

2,837

Amount due from related parties

 

5,500

3,679

549

Assets held for sale

 

120

18

Total current assets

 

299,672

323,991

48,371

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

Property, equipment and software, net

 

32,944

44,569

6,654

Construction in progress

 

5,817

8,036

1,200

Intangible assets, net

 

5,837

7,507

1,121

Land use rights, net

 

14,328

27,884

4,163

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

19,987

20,165

3,011

Goodwill

 

12,433

18,560

2,771

Investment in equity investees

 

63,222

55,893

8,345

Investment securities

 

19,088

17,518

2,615

Deferred tax assets

 

1,111

1,072

160

Other non-current assets

 

21,804

28,213

4,211

Amount due from related parties

 

264

303

45

Total non-current assets

 

196,835

229,720

34,296

Total assets

 

496,507

553,711

82,667

 

 

 

 

 


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except otherwise noted)

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

December 31,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

RMB

US$

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Short-term debts

 

4,368

13,754

2,053

Accounts payable

 

140,484

159,932

23,877

Advance from customers

 

29,106

30,768

4,594

Deferred revenues

 

3,458

4,717

704

Taxes payable

 

2,568

2,629

392

Amount due to related parties

 

519

315

47

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

34,468

36,487

5,449

Operating lease liabilities

 

6,665

6,861

1,024

Liabilities held for sale

 

23

3

Total current liabilities

 

221,636

255,486

38,143

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenues

 

1,297

1,183

177

Unsecured senior notes

 

9,386

9,847

1,470

Deferred tax liabilities

 

1,897

5,049

754

Long-term borrowings

 

14,812

2,211

Operating lease liabilities

 

13,721

13,806

2,061

Other non-current liabilities

 

1,786

1,600

239

Total non-current liabilities

 

28,087

46,297

6,912

Total liabilities

 

249,723

301,783

45,055


(1) JD Technology performs credit risk assessment services for JD Baitiao business and absorbs the credit risk of the underlying Baitiao receivables. Facilitated by JD Technology, the company periodically securitizes Baitiao receivables through the transfer of those assets to securitization plans and derecognizes the related Baitiao receivables through sales type arrangements.



JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except otherwise noted)

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

December 31,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

 

 

 

 

MEZZANINE EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Convertible redeemable non-controlling interests

 

1,212

467

70

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Total JD.com, Inc. shareholders’ equity (US$0.00002 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 3,178 shares issued and 3,123 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022)

 

208,912

201,316

30,056

Non-controlling interests

 

36,660

50,145

7,486

Total shareholders’ equity

 

245,572

251,461

37,542

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity

 

496,507

553,711

82,667

 

 

 

 

 


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except per share data)

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the six months ended

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net product revenues

219,690

 

226,020

 

33,744

 

 

394,972

 

430,436

 

64,262

 

Net service revenues

34,110

 

41,580

 

6,208

 

 

62,005

 

76,819

 

11,469

 

Total net revenues

253,800

 

267,600

 

39,952

 

 

456,977

 

507,255

 

75,731

 

Cost of revenues

(222,071

)

(231,706

)

(34,593

)

 

(396,125

)

(437,915

)

(65,379

)

Fulfillment

(14,649

)

(16,308

)

(2,435

)

 

(28,453

)

(31,793

)

(4,747

)

Marketing

(10,612

)

(9,477

)

(1,415

)

 

(17,611

)

(18,182

)

(2,714

)

Research and development

(3,693

)

(4,027

)

(601

)

 

(8,223

)

(8,411

)

(1,256

)

General and administrative

(2,561

)

(2,324

)

(347

)

 

(4,774

)

(4,788

)

(714

)

Gain on sale of development properties

87

 

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

Income from operations(2)(3)

301

 

3,758

 

561

 

 

1,961

 

6,166

 

921

 

Other income/(expenses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share of results of equity investees

523

 

(1,604

)

(239

)

 

1,205

 

(2,685

)

(401

)

Interest expense

(233

)

(484

)

(72

)

 

(491

)

(828

)

(124

)

Others, net(4)

456

 

3,586

 

535

 

 

2,494

 

(312

)

(47

)

Income before tax

1,047

 

5,256

 

785

 

 

5,169

 

2,341

 

349

 

Income tax expenses

(569

)

(1,227

)

(184

)

 

(1,049

)

(1,831

)

(273

)

Net income

478

 

4,029

 

601

 

 

4,120

 

510

 

76

 

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders

(320

)

(350

)

(52

)

 

(299

)

(883

)

(132

)

Net income attributable to mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interests shareholders

4

 

3

 

 

 

7

 

8

 

1

 

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

794

 

4,376

 

653

 

 

4,412

 

1,385

 

207

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

0.26

 

1.40

 

0.21

 

 

1.42

 

0.45

 

0.07

 

Diluted

0.25

 

1.37

 

0.20

 

 

1.38

 

0.43

 

0.06

 

Net income per ADS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

0.51

 

2.80

 

0.42

 

 

2.84

 

0.89

 

0.13

 

Diluted

0.50

 

2.74

 

0.41

 

 

2.76

 

0.85

 

0.13

 


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except per share data)

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the six months ended

 

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

RMB

RMB

US$

(2) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:

Cost of revenues

 

(15

)

(28

)

(4

)

 

(36

)

(59

)

(9

)

Fulfillment

 

(170

)

(200

)

(30

)

 

(341

)

(427

)

(64

)

Marketing

 

(129

)

(149

)

(22

)

 

(249

)

(298

)

(44

)

Research and development

 

(453

)

(325

)

(49

)

 

(878

)

(740

)

(110

)

General and administrative

 

(1,310

)

(875

)

(130

)

 

(2,271

)

(1,904

)

(285

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Includes amortization of business cooperation arrangement and intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions as follows:

Fulfillment

 

(56

)

(107

)

(16

)

 

(108

)

(180

)

(27

)

Marketing

 

(212

)

(219

)

(33

)

 

(421

)

(436

)

(65

)

Research and development

 

(26

)

(60

)

(9

)

 

(51

)

(98

)

(15

)

General and administrative

 

(77

)

(32

)

(5

)

 

(154

)

(97

)

(14

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4) Others are other non-operating income/(loss), primarily consist of gains/(losses) from fair value change of long-term investments, gains/(losses) from business and investment disposals, impairment of investments, government incentives, interest income and foreign exchange gains/(losses).


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Per ADS

(In millions, except per share data)

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the six months ended

 

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

 

4,627

6,489

969

 

8,594

10,521

1,571

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

3,106

3,121

3,121

 

3,106

3,119

3,119

Diluted

 

3,190

3,176

3,176

 

3,199

3,182

3,182

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

1.49

2.08

0.31

 

2.77

3.37

0.50

Diluted

 

1.45

2.03

0.30

 

2.68

3.29

0.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per ADS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

2.98

4.16

0.62

 

5.53

6.75

1.01

Diluted

 

2.90

4.06

0.61

 

5.37

6.58

0.98


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Free Cash Flow

(In millions)

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the six months ended

 

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

28,890

 

33,667

 

5,026

 

 

21,381

 

30,182

 

4,506

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(18,074

)

(30,926

)

(4,617

)

 

(25,705

)

(26,364

)

(3,936

)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

 

17,443

 

(11,309

)

(1,688

)

 

16,851

 

1,386

 

207

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(968

)

3,126

 

466

 

 

(372

)

2,668

 

398

 

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

27,291

 

(5,442

)

(813

)

 

12,155

 

7,872

 

1,175

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period(5)

 

75,499

 

90,006

 

13,438

 

 

90,635

 

76,692

 

11,450

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(5)

 

102,790

 

84,564

 

12,625

 

 

102,790

 

84,564

 

12,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

28,890

 

33,667

 

5,026

 

 

21,381

 

30,182

 

4,506

 

Add: Impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow

 

3,291

 

1,802

 

269

 

 

4,516

 

68

 

10

 

(Less)/Add: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures for development properties

 

(2,874

)

(4,947

)

(739

)

 

(4,497

)

(7,623

)

(1,138

)

Other capital expenditures

 

215

 

(513

)

(77

)

 

(1,620

)

(1,415

)

(211

)

Free cash flow

 

29,522

 

30,009

 

4,479

 

 

19,780

 

21,212

 

3,167

 

 

(5) Including cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash classified as assets held for sale of RMB133.6 million, nil and nil as of June 30, 2021, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.


JD.com, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

 

 

 

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow (in RMB billions) – trailing twelve months (“TTM”)

 

31.9

28.5

26.2

27.2

27.7

Inventory turnover days(6) – TTM

 

31.0

30.1

30.3

30.2

31.5

Accounts payable turnover days(7) – TTM

 

45.8

45.5

45.3

45.0

49.4

Accounts receivable turnover days(8) – TTM

 

2.7

2.8

2.9

3.2

3.6

Annual active customer accounts (in millions)

 

531.9

552.2

569.7

580.5

580.8


(6) TTM inventory turnover days are the quotient of average inventory over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.

(7) TTM accounts payable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts payable for retail business over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.

(8) TTM accounts receivable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts receivable over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to total net revenues for the last twelve months and then multiplied by 360 days. Presented are the accounts receivable turnover days excluding the impact from JD Baitiao.


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(In millions, except percentage data)


 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the six months ended

 

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

301

 

3,758

 

561

 

 

1,961

 

6,166

 

921

 

Add: Share-based compensation

 

2,077

 

1,577

 

235

 

 

3,775

 

3,428

 

512

 

Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions

 

236

 

291

 

44

 

 

467

 

549

 

82

 

(Reversal of)/Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements

 

(4

)

127

 

19

 

 

(8

)

262

 

39

 

Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties

 

(87

)

 

 

 

(170

)

 

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

 

2,523

 

5,753

 

859

 

 

6,025

 

10,405

 

1,554

 

Add: Depreciation and other amortization

 

1,224

 

1,422

 

212

 

 

2,662

 

2,836

 

423

 

Non-GAAP EBITDA

 

3,747

 

7,175

 

1,071

 

 

8,687

 

13,241

 

1,977

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenues

 

253,800

 

267,600

 

39,952

 

 

456,977

 

507,255

 

75,731

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

1.0

%

2.1

%

2.1

%

 

1.3

%

2.1

%

2.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP EBITDA margin

 

1.5

%

2.7

%

2.7

%

 

1.9

%

2.6

%

2.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(In millions, except percentage data)

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the six months ended

 

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

RMB

RMB

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

 

794

 

4,376

 

653

 

 

4,412

 

1,385

 

207

 

Add: Share-based compensation

 

2,077

 

1,314

 

196

 

 

3,775

 

2,907

 

434

 

Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions

 

236

 

201

 

30

 

 

467

 

399

 

60

 

(Reversal of)/Add: Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(9)

 

(385

)

441

 

66

 

 

(1,031

)

830

 

124

 

Add: Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and investments

 

267

 

1,257

 

188

 

 

308

 

1,257

 

188

 

Add/(Reversal of): Loss/(Gain) from fair value change of long-term investments

 

1,589

 

(1,069

)

(160

)

 

766

 

165

 

25

 

Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties

 

(87

)

 

 

 

(170

)

 

 

(Reversal of)/Add: Net (gain)/loss on disposals/deemed disposals of investments and others

 

(16

)

(31

)

(5

)

 

(16

)

3,518

 

525

 

(Reversal of)/Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements

 

(24

)

127

 

19

 

 

(46

)

250

 

37

 

Add/(Reversal of): Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

 

176

 

(127

)

(18

)

 

129

 

(190

)

(29

)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

 

4,627

 

6,489

 

969

 

 

8,594

 

10,521

 

1,571

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenues

 

253,800

 

267,600

 

39,952

 

 

456,977

 

507,255

 

75,731

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net margin

 

1.8

%

2.4

%

2.4

%

 

1.9

%

2.1

%

2.1

%

 

(9) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and share of amortization of intangibles not on their books.


