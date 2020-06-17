JCPenney's Store Closing Sales Start Today—Here's What to Know

Photo credit: Xinhua News Agency - Getty Images

In May, JCPenney announced that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. As part of its financial restructuring, the apparel and home retailer plans to permanently close 30 percent of its stores, reallocating its resources to its e-commerce site and its strongest locations. At the beginning of June, JCPenney released the list of closing stores as part of its first phase. Recently, the company reduced the initial number of locations closing from 154 stores to 137 stores. Liquidation at all the stores shuttering their doors begins today, and customers can start shopping store closing sales.



All the locations permanently closing are offering storewide discounts of 25 to 40 percent off original prices. In other words, every single thing in the stores is on sale. Summer essentials like swimwear and sunglasses are discounted at 25 to 30 percent off. Window treatments and jewelry are 40 percent off. Starting June 25, all sales will be final.

“Due to the name recognition and goodwill of this brand, we encourage consumers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products as we expect merchandise to sell very quickly," a spokesperson for the disposition group said in a statement announcing the store closing sales. "JCPenney store associates remain committed to providing customers with an engaging shopping experience, while offering even better deals on the most popular merchandise.”

The stores are open from 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. On Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m., JCPenney is offering designated shopping hours for at-risk customers.

Don't live near a JCPenney store that's permanently closing? You can still score major savings online. From bedding to curtains to mattresses, tons of home products are up to 40 percent off.

