JCPenney $10 off $10 coupon giveaway returns Saturday for first time since COVID, store closings

JCPenney is having its first coupon giveaway since filing for bankruptcy in May 2020.

JCPenney is bringing back its popular coupon giveaway in time for its 120th anniversary.

Stores will welcome the first 120 shoppers on Saturday with $10 off $10 coupons, which is the first coupon giveaway since the coronavirus pandemic, JCPenney confirmed to USA TODAY.

It's also the first promotion like this since JCPenney emerged from bankruptcy after permanently closing 175 stores. The department store chain was one of the largest retailers to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the early days of the pandemic in May 2020.

Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Group acquired the retailer out of bankruptcy in December 2020 in a move that saved it from liquidation.

Before the pandemic, JCPenney gave out the $10 off $10 coupons during its Black Friday sale that used to start during Thanksgiving with some getting coupons up to $500 off $500. The coupons were also given out regularly during sale weekends.

JCPenney birthday sale and coupon giveaway

JCPenney stores open at different times Saturday, but most will open at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Check the store locator for hours before heading out. Previous JCPenney coupon giveaways often drew crowds of shoppers to stores and the coupons were handed out quickly depending on location.

The $10 off $10 coupons have a long list of exclusions and do not apply to clearance, doorbusters, select brands and categories.

JCPenney also is offering a 30% discount off select categories through April 12 (find the coupon code here) and store rewards members can earn a $10 reward for every $50 spent through April 12, up to three rewards.

JCPenney free kids activity Saturday

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon, JCPenney stores will have a free kids craft activity with its Kids Zone.

The freebie is available while supplies last and parents get a 10% coupon, too. Learn more at Jcpenney.com/m/kids-club.

