JCDecaux:Q3 2020 – Business review

Q3 2020 – Business review

Paris, November 5th, 2020 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, published today its business review for the third quarter of 2020.

THIRD QUARTER 2020: BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Key contracts wins

·Rest of the World

In August, JCDecaux announced that it has won, following a public bidding process, the 20-year street furniture contract of Campinas (population: 1.2 million), the third most populated municipality in the state of São Paulo. This exclusive contract covers the conception, installation, management, maintenance and advertising operation of 140 digital clocks, all of which will offer creative and customized solutions to meet local advertising demand.

Other

·Rest of the World

In July, JCDecaux announced the sale of its 25% minority stake held by its subsidiary JCDecaux CEE, in ROOH B.V., the holding company of Russ Outdoor activities in Russia to Stinn, current main shareholder of ROOH B.V.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 AND OUTLOOK

Following the adoption of IFRS 11 from January 1st, 2014, the operating data presented below is adjusted to include our prorata share in companies under joint control. Please refer to the paragraph “Adjusted data” on page 3 of this release for the definition of adjusted data and reconciliation with IFRS.

The values shown in the tables are generally expressed in millions of euros. The sum of the rounded amounts or variations calculations may differ, albeit to an insignificant extent, from the reported values.

Adjusted revenue for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by -41.5% to €541.2 million compared to €925.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Excluding the negative impact from foreign exchange variations and the negative impact from changes in perimeter, adjusted organic revenue declined by -37.9%.

Adjusted organic advertising revenue, excluding revenue related to sale, rental and maintenance of street furniture and advertising displays, decreased by -39.3% in the third quarter of 2020.

Q3 adjusted revenue 2020 (€m) 2019 (€m) Reported growth Organic growth(a) Street Furniture 281.7 390.4 -27.8% -26.5% Transport 172.6 400.7 -56.9% -52.0% Billboard 87.0 134.8 -35.5% -28.7% Total 541.2 925.8 -41.5% -37.9%

(a) Excluding acquisitions/divestitures and the impact of foreign exchange

9-month adjusted revenue 2020 (€m) 2019 (€m) Reported growth Organic growth(a) Street Furniture 761.6 1,180.9 -35.5% -34.8% Transport 595.5 1,177.7 -49.4% -46.9% Billboard 259.6 409.5 -36.6% -34.3% Total 1,616.7 2,768.1 -41.6% -39.9%

(a) Excluding acquisitions/divestitures and the impact of foreign exchange

Please note that the geographic comments hereafter refer to organic revenue growth.

STREET FURNITURE

Third quarter adjusted revenue decreased by -27.8% to €281.7 million (-26.5% on an organic basis), but with diverging trends market by market, depending on measures taken by national governments and local authorities such as lockdowns or curfews. France and the Rest of Europe performed much better than UK, North America, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World thanks to better city audience figures, which were, in some countries, almost back to pre‑Covid level.

Third quarter adjusted organic advertising revenue, excluding revenue related to sale, rental and maintenance of street furniture were down -28.7% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

TRANSPORT

Third quarter adjusted revenue decreased by -56.9% to €172.6 million (-52.0% on an organic basis), significantly impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, reflecting a strong decline globally in both airport passenger traffic as well as public transport commuting. UK, the Rest of the World and North America were the most affected regions. In Mainland China, the on-going recovery in domestic traffic continued, in both metros and airports which were almost at pre-Covid audience level towards the end of the quarter but with advertising revenue lagging, while international air traffic remained highly impacted.

BILLBOARD

Third quarter adjusted revenue decreased by -35.5% to €87.0 million (-28.7% on an organic basis), but with diverging trends market by market as well, depending on measures taken by national governments and local authorities. UK and Asia-Pacific were the most affected regions while France was the least affected.

Commenting on the 2020 third quarter revenue, Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said:

“Our Q3 2020 organic revenue decline at -37.9% was less than Q2 2020 (-63.4%) but remained highly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. This improvement was driven by the post-lockdown urban audience recovery which was nonetheless not the same all over the world. This explains the better performance of both Street Furniture and Billboard, while Transport remained meaningfully impacted by a significant decline globally in airport passenger traffic and, to a lesser extent, in public transport commuting.

Story continues