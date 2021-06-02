JBS USA and Pilgrim's Anticipate Global Operations at Near Full Capacity

GREELEY, Colo., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, JBS USA and Pilgrim's announced they are on schedule to resume production at all of their facilities on Thursday. The company’s rapid recovery from the cyberattack continued today, providing further assurance to more than 100,000 JBS USA and Pilgrim’s team members, livestock and poultry producer partners, customers and consumers.



“JBS USA and Pilgrim's continue to make significant progress in restoring our IT systems and returning to business as usual,” said Andre Nogueira, JBS USA CEO. “Today, the vast majority of our facilities resumed operations as we forecast yesterday, including all of our pork, poultry and prepared foods facilities around the world and the majority of our beef facilities in the U.S. and Australia.”

The company is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised.

“Given the progress our teams have made to address this situation, we anticipate operating at close to full capacity across our global operations tomorrow,” Nogueira added.

