Deal alert: These stellar JBL headphones are on sale for $30—that's 50 percent off!

Much like shoes, wireless headphones aren’t a one-size-fits-all proposition. There are different wireless headphones for different people. Also like shoes: The most expensive pair isn't necessarily the best. Unlike shoes? It's almost impossible to get a great pair for just $30.

While premium headphones like the Bose 700s and Sony WH-1000xm4s are amazing for some, these JBL Tune 500BT wireless headphones are turning heads for others — especially now that they’re on sale for $30, or 50 percent off, at Amazon. This is the all-time lowest price on these super-popular headphones, which have garnered a five-star rating from more than 2,300 reviewers.

Another testament to how great these are? They're currently out of stock until May 12. But we're here to give you a heads-up so you can pre-order and lock in this terrific deal. Amazon will then send you a notification once it's ready to ship.

Stellar sound

The JBL Tune 500BT features the same stunning audio quality that the company has been producing since 1946 (that's 75 years in the top-notch-sound game). Each earcup features 32mm drivers, producing clear tones and robust bass that’s clean and balanced. You’ll get up to 16 hours of battery life per charge and, if you find yourself running low in the middle of a must-hear podcast, just five minutes of charging will give you an hour of extra juice.

But all those impressive performance metrics wouldn't mean a thing if these cans didn't sit comfortably on your noggin. But, in fact, shoppers consistently love the way they feel over their ears. "I love these headphones," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "The inner lining is very soft and pleasant to the touch, there is a small cushion on top so you don't get a blister on your head from wearing them for too long. Connectivity is perfect, battery life is amazing..."

Enhanced audio

These headphones also have a secret weapon that make them a winner with audiophiles and novices alike. It's called 'JBL Pure Bass Sound,' a feature that enhances your audio with deeper and richer bass. It makes your favorite music and podcasts come to life!

"These headphones are so loud, the bass is great and the battery life is amazing," shared one very happy Amazon shopper. "I had these for a month and used them almost every day for about two hours before I needed to charge them. Would definitely recommend these to anyone."

At just $30 (was $60), these sleek JBL Tune 500BT wireless headphones are fantastic phones from a trusted audio company. Terrific sound, comfy fit and unbeatable price; that's the very definition of a no-brainer.

Need another telling testimonial? Get this: Many shoppers love these headphones more than Apple's Beats by Dre headphones. "I prefer these over my Beats earbuds and past Beats headsets I've had. The product is phenomenal," added another five-star reviewer. "These things last a really long time if you let them charge over the course of just an hour. I would buy this product again."

You probably will too...but but your first pair first. They're available in blue and white. Oh, and did we mention that they're half-price right now?

