Lowest price ever: Snag these JBL true wireless earbuds for just $40—thanks, Prime Day!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This pair of JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds are on sale for $40. (Photo: JBL) More

While Apple AirPods are one of the most popular wireless earbuds available, they’re not exactly cheap—some cost upwards of $200 a pair. Thankfully, there are less expensive alternatives that boast comparable audio quality, battery life and features, but at a fraction of the cost.

Enter the JBL Tune 120TWS, a pair of premium noise-isolating in-ear true wireless earbuds on sale for just $40, or $60 off for Prime Day. That’s a whopping 60 percent savings and their all-time lowest price ever!

Originally priced at $100, these JBL earbuds feature a sleek and stylish design and a comfortable build as well as balanced tones and deep bass, so you can really feel your favorite music and podcasts. Another bonus? Despite not being labeled as a pair of noise-canceling earbuds, shoppers pointed out that these are still great at blocking out background and ambient noise.

“These are the best wireless ear buds I have had,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “They are very comfortable to wear and the sound quality is amazing. I use them at work mostly so that I can work without hearing the rest of the office. I love that they really do drown out the noise even though they are not marketed as noise canceling.”

These JBL Tune are on sale for a whopping 60 percent off! (Photo: JBL) More

One shopper also noted they prefer these to Apple AirPods because “the case is way better looking than the AirPod case and fast charges the headphones so you can continue enjoying your music or podcasts throughout the day.” While, according to another Amazon shopper, they are considered a “great way to avoid AirPods.”

Meanwhile, these JBL Tune 120TWS earbuds also feature quick access to Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free navigation and voice search, and they’re also compatible with both Android smartphones and Apple iPhone models via Bluetooth.

In addition, they feature a battery life of up to a whopping 16 hours of playback for all day use. Not bad for just $40.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.