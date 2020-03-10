Rudy Gobert vows to 'do justice myself' after clash with Raptors' Anunoby

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was fuming after being ejected from Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Gobert entered a confrontation with OG Anunoby during the fourth quarter of the contest, where the Raptors emerged with a 101-92 victory.

The conflict began when Gobert pulled at Anunoby’s jersey when both players were running down the floor in transition. Anunoby then swung his elbow at Gobert, and after battling down the court for a few more seconds, both players got into a shoving match.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert was livid after being ejected from Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. (Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports)

After a review, Anunoby and Gobert were ejected from the game, and the two-time Defensive Player of the Year was incensed, calling out the officials in the process.

“He tried to elbow me in the face and the guy that’s getting paid to protect us, the players, didn’t do his job,” Gobert said to Sarah Todd of Deseret News. “There was a little altercation and we both got ejected when I didn’t do anything back pretty much, which I don’t understand. It doesn’t make sense to me. Next time I’ll do justice myself so the official can eject me for a reason.”

Gobert calls out officials after altercation with OG



🎥: @NBASarah pic.twitter.com/yzgnDlzn4Y — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) March 10, 2020

Before the incident that led to their ejections, Anunoby blocked Gobert at the rim with a quick swipe, preserving the Raptors’ lead with 1:03 remaining in the contest.

It was a rough night overall for Gobert as he was completely neutralized and outplayed by his counterpart, Serge Ibaka. Gobert finished with six points and four rebounds in 32 minutes.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports