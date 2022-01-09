Jazz vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

HoopsHype
·7 min read
In this article:
The Utah Jazz (28-11) play against the Indiana Pacers (25-25) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022

Utah Jazz 0, Indiana Pacers 0 (7:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Whiteside starting for the Jazz in place of Gobert. – 7:08 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Hassan in at the 5️⃣
#StartingLineup | @Zionsbank pic.twitter.com/mhtA1MHysC7:04 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Keifer Sykes
— Duane Washington Jr.
Justin Holiday
Domantas Sabonis
— Myles Turner – 6:58 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Even with Duarte and Lamb returning, the Pacers are rolling with the same opening 5: Sykes, Washington Jr, Holiday, Sabonis, and Turner. – 6:40 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is continually getting lost on p&r action. Big man is rolling, Utes have no idea where the rotation needs to come.
Cougs have 16 points in the paint, nearly all of them at the rim. – 6:40 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
rockin’ with the same crew.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/tIfnnRpG2m6:38 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers going with the same starting lineup as the past three games:
Sykes, Washington Jr, Holiday; Sabonis, Turner.
Duarte and Lamb are available and I expect them to play. – 6:35 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Nice stretch of defense from Utah going to the under-12. Wazzu is 2:38 without a point. – 6:16 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Utah (1/2):
Chris Duarte, Jeremy Lamb – Available (return to competition reconditioning)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (return to competition reconditioning)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist) pic.twitter.com/eX1YjOAvut6:05 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
For Utah this afternoon vs. Wazzu: Rollie Worster, Lazar Stefanovic, Marco Anthony, Riley Battin, Lahat Thioune.
Utes need something out of Thioune. Dusan Mahorcic played 7 minutes vs. Washington in his first game back. – 5:52 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
saturday night vibes. pic.twitter.com/YAP8ityTnb5:39 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Donovan Mitchell and former Pacer Bojan Bogdanovic, who were both listed as probable, will play for Utah tonight, per the Jazz. Royce O’Neale and Rudy Gay are in for Utah as well.
Malik Fitts, Rudy Gobert, and Joe Ingles are out for Utah. – 5:32 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Stop #4 …
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/ZrByk10z6L5:30 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles are OUT due to COVID protocols. #Pacers5:30 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gay, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell will all play tonight. – 5:29 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, Malik Fitts, and Elijah Hughes (non-COVID illness) are OUT for the Jazz tonight. Everyone else is AVAILABLE. pic.twitter.com/5hZ8KrmDLD5:29 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Updated @Utah Jazz injury report. pic.twitter.com/IPA6dR9kaU5:28 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report
*OUT – Elijah Hughes (Non-COVID Related Illness)
*AVAILABLE – Royce O’Neale (Right Patellar Tendonitis)
*AVAILABLE – Rudy Gay (Right Heel Injury Maintenance)
*AVAILABLE – Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Finger Sprain) – 5:27 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte & Jeremy Lamb (return to competition reconditioning) are available tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is out. – 5:22 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Malcolm Brogdon is OUT, and Chris Duarte and Jeremy Lamb are AVAILABLE vs. the Jazz tonight. – 5:22 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon is OUT tonight due to a sore right Achilles. Chris Duarte and Jeremy Lamb are available, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers5:22 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Brogdon (sore Achilles) is out tonight. Duarte and Lamb are both available after exiting Covid protocols. – 5:22 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Malcolm Brogdon is OUT for the Pacers tonight. Chris Duarte and Jeremy Lamb will be available. – 5:22 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
If you’re coming to Pacers-Jazz tonight, leave early.
It’s rainy and beginning to freeze, so roads and sidewalks are slick. And that’s in addition to construction and a busy downtown with the college football championship game in town. – 5:12 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
I’m told Utah big man Branden Carlson (appendicitis) will not play this afternoon.
No, I am not joking. – 5:03 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks combined to average 56 points in the playoff series against Utah.
We are at the halfway point of 2021-22, and they have played just 162 minutes together this season. – 4:28 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr. now has 27 games with 2+ blocks, per @Pete Pranica. Only player to do that more this season is Myles Turner – 4:26 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
David Locke @DLocke09
Last 5 Indiana Pacers opponents have shot 26 of 97 on above the break 3. I vote for a regression to the mean tonight – 4:00 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
Surprised by this
Pacers with Turner and Sabonis on the floor are +6 per 100 possessions
Pacers with just Turner on the floor are -5.2 per 100 and defense is in the 4th percentile
Pacers with just Sabonis on the floor are -2.7 per 100 possessions – 3:51 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
Prior to last night’s Jazz game the Jazz had only lost by double digits once all year. To Indiana 111-100 – 3:23 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
In Indy 📍
⏰ 5 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/kjkmMij6i03:09 PM

Eric Paschall @epaschall
Boldy James had a crazy year! Crazy underrated! “Where we at wit it” 😂 – 3:04 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers-Jazz tonight at The Fieldhouse.
Pacers in the protocols: Anderson, Bitadze, Craig, Jackson, LeVert and Warren. Brogdon, Duarte and Lamb are all out, but questionable.
Gobert and Ingles are out; Bogdanovic and Mitchell probable and Gay is questionable.
Strange times. – 2:49 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Forgot to share this, but Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey was retired earlier this week, and of course #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was proud of that.
They led the Mavericks to their lone title in 2011, with Nowitzki winning Finals MVP.
“He was an original.” indystar.com/story/sports/n…2:15 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
New podcast with @NatJNewell!! We talked about Lance Stephenson — I booed Nat when he tried to downplay the greatest #Pacers player ever (sorry Reggie) — the team’s COVID-19 out break, Rick Carlisle’s comments on Dirks’s jersey retirement, etc.indystar.com/story/sports/n…2:02 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
On the Kelan Martin waiver and why the Pacers did it, including thoughts from Rick Carlisle. The Pacers have the option to do… a lot now.
forbes.com/sites/tonyeast…1:58 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers at Warriors on Jan. 20 will now air nationally on TNT. – 1:39 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Schedule Update: Our game at Golden State on Thursday, January 20 will now be televised nationally on @NBAonTNT.
Learn more » https://t.co/DFRod0Lxeh pic.twitter.com/7ZYioWMZlS1:39 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Jazz Injury Report 1/8
OUT – Joe Ingles (Health & Safety protocols)
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Health & Safety Protocols)
OUT – Malik Fitts (Right Wrist Injury)
QUESTIONABLE – Royce O’Neale (Right Patellar Tendonitis)
QUESTIONABLE – Rudy Gay (Right Heel Injury Maintenance) – 1:33 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors taking over the NBA broadcast schedule. On Jan. 20, TNT will now televise the Warriors-Pacers game (10 pm ET) instead of the Knicks-Pelicans game – 1:22 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz Injury Report 1/8
OUT – Joe Ingles & Rudy Gobert (Health & Safety Protocols)
OUT – Malik Fitts (Right Wrist Injury)
QUESTIONABLE – Royce O’Neale and Rudy Gay.
PROBABLE – Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Finger Sprain)
PROBABLE – Donovan Mitchell (Left Low Back Strain) – 1:22 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Malik is out for the Jazz tonight. His right wrist is giving him Fitts – 1:21 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Updated Jazz injury report vs. Pacers pic.twitter.com/hoTuGIr0rT1:20 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
TNT dumps the non-Zion Pelicans at the Knicks on Jan. 20, picks up the hopefully Klay-included Warriors hosting Indiana for that night’s coverage. – 1:19 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
TNT has picked up Pacers-Warriors on January 20, dropping Pelicans-Knicks. – 1:16 PM

