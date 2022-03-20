Jazz vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Utah Jazz (44-26) play against the New York Knicks (30-40) at Madison Square Garden
The Utah Jazz are spending $3,391,498 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $4,087,469 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: AT&T Sportsnet – Roc
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!