Jazz vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Utah Jazz play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center
The Utah Jazz are spending $20,979,023 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $18,758,070 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday December 26, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: KATU 2.2
Away TV: KJZZ
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Jazz vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest