Jazz strikes winning note to lift Singapore title

(Reuters) - Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond fired a blistering round of six-under-par 65 to win the Singapore Open on Sunday, while also securing a spot at the British Open for a second consecutive year.

The 23-year-old carded seven birdies, including five on the front nine, to finish 18-under overall, two shots ahead of Japan's overnight leader Yoshinori Fujimoto and world number 24 Paul Casey.

Jazz arrived at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club in strong form, having started the year with a fifth-place finish on home soil.

He also took second spot at the Asian Tour's season-ending event in Jakarta barely a month ago.

"Actually, my aim in this tournament was to get one of the four qualifying spots to the Open Championship, and it wasn't until the back nine today that I felt the pressure is on," Jazz said.

"I love this course. It fits a certain type of golfer and not others, but it definitely suits me."

Jazz and Fujimoto both earned berths to the 148th Open Championship as two of the four top finishers not already exempt.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, who was making his tournament debut, signed for 69 to take outright fourth place on 14-under.

Thailand's Promm Meesawat and South Korean Mun Do-yeob finished a further five shots behind to share fifth.

The pair also collected the final two qualifying spots for the year's final major tournament, which will be played at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland from July 18-21.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)