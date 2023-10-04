Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 4.6% this week, taking five-year losses to 24%

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ), since the last five years saw the share price fall 24%. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 12% in a month. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 6.6% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

Since Jazz Pharmaceuticals has shed US$389m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

We know that Jazz Pharmaceuticals has been profitable in the past. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 17% over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Jazz Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 8.3% for the year, but the market itself is up 11%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Jazz Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

