Jazz owner Gail Miller addresses fan incident in speech: 'No one wins when respect goes away'

Utah Jazz owner Gail Miller is speaking out after a Jazz fan got into a verbal altercation with Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook on Monday. Prior to Thursday’s game, Miller read a speech urging fans to treat opposing teams with respect and dignity.

Miller’s speech lasted roughly three and a half minutes. She began by addressing the “unfortunate” event that took place Monday night.

Gail Miller addressed tonight's crowd ahead of tip-off ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nJcmPD2kD4 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 15, 2019

Miller spoke about the issue directly, saying the fan disrespected everyone involved, from Westbrook, to Jazz players, to the fans. She added that “this should never happen” before saying “we are not a racist community.”

She then laid out her expectations for fans moving forward. She encouraged them to be passionate and cheer for the Jazz, but to also treat the opposition with respect.

“Everyone who comes here, visiting teams included, deserves the right and the expectation to be treated with dignity at all times,” she said.

Gail Miller told Jazz fans to treat opposing players with respect. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Miller finished by telling fans to hold themselves and those around them to the highest level of decency. She again stressed the importance of cheering for the Jazz and not demeaning the opposing team before finishing the speech by saying, “No one wins when respect goes away.”

That statement was met with applause from fans and players.

Since the incident, the fan has been banned for life by the team. In the wake of the incident, NBA teams are being pushed by the league to create PSAs on the “importance of respect and civility in NBA arenas.”

