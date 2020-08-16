Mike Conley leaves NBA bubble day before first-round playoff series begins

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley has left the NBA bubble a day before the Game 1 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

Conley returned to Columbus, Ohio, for the birth of his child, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.





Conley will have to quarantine upon arrival back in the bubble. Game 2 of the series is Wednesday afternoon.

Conley always planned to leave bubble for birth

Conley is a among a handful of athletes welcoming new additions to the family this summer. They were faced with tough decisions about playing their sports, and Conley said as much back in the first days of July. He told the Salt Lake Tribune:

“Yeah, it was tough. I’m gonna be in a bubble, but yet if I leave to go see my baby born, I’m gonna be quarantined on the way back in, and possibly have to miss a game or whatever the situation is that we’ll currently be in. There’s just a lot of things that go into play.”

His wife, Mary, was due to give birth Aug. 27. They have two children.

