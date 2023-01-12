Jazz take on the Magic in non-conference action

Orlando Magic (16-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-23, ninth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in non-conference action.

The Jazz have gone 13-7 in home games. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 26.2 assists per game led by Mike Conley averaging 7.5.

The Magic have gone 6-14 away from home. Orlando ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.4% from deep. Gary Harris paces the Magic shooting 39.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markkanen is averaging 24.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Franz Wagner is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, while averaging 20.2 points and 3.4 assists. Banchero is averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 119.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (health and safety protocols), Leandro Bolmaro: day to day (illness), Talen Horton-Tucker: day to day (ankle), Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Kelly Olynyk: out (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Chuma Okeke: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press