Jazz, Knicks at a stalemate over amount of unprotected first-round picks for Donovan Mitchell
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York KnicksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Danny AingeAmerican basketball executive and former player, and baseball player
- Donovan MitchellAmerican basketball playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
According to sources, Jazz president Danny Ainge and Knicks president Leon Rose are at a Donovan Mitchell stalemate over really one thing — the amount of “unprotected” first-round picks in the package. On draft night in June, Rose collected a handful of protected first-rounders in his wheeling and dealing that cost him his own lottery pick at No. 11. But attaching protected first-rounders in the Utah deal hasn’t stirred Ainge’s soul.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/NBA_Math/status/1561809311260708865
https://twitter.com/sheridanhoops/status/1561769233704538115
https://twitter.com/danfavale/status/1561745839894269954
https://twitter.com/ryanwmcdonald/status/1561733255753342978
https://twitter.com/spidadmitchell/status/1561486096994910215
https://twitter.com/spidadmitchell/status/1561481930562060290
https://twitter.com/spidadmitchell/status/1561481341627146247
https://twitter.com/spidadmitchell/status/1561480086016122886
https://twitter.com/spidadmitchell/status/1561471578982023171
https://twitter.com/spidadmitchell/status/1561407249800695808
https://twitter.com/TommyBeer/status/1561334591612411904
https://twitter.com/NYPost_Berman/status/1561138630499893249
https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1561110832661942272
https://twitter.com/spidadmitchell/status/1561082138275024897
https://twitter.com/alanhahn/status/1560990882077212672