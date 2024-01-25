Jazz Jennings Is 'Happier and Healthier Than I’ve Been In Years' After Losing 70 Lbs.: 'Still Have Ways to Go'

“I’m so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit,” the 23-year-old said

Jazz Jennings/Instagram Jazz Jennings

Jazz Jennings has lost 70 lbs. and counting.

The transgender activist, 23, recently posted a photo of herself at the beach holding up two peace signs as she celebrated her weight loss and vowed to keep up her hard work.

“70 pounds down! Feeling happier and healthier than I’ve been in years,” she wrote. “I still have a ways to go, but I’m so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit💜💜💜”

Jennings received tons of praise about her progress in the comments.

“So incredibly proud of you,” one person said. “I know how hard it is to be confident and committed to weight loss. You are an inspiration to so many for many reasons. You go girl !!!!”

Another Instagram user commented, “You always look amazing, but glad you're feeling better!❤️”

Related: Jazz Jennings Opens Up About 'Substantial' Weight Gain and Eating Disorder

Jazz Jennings/Instagram Jazz Jennings

On Thursday, the reality TV star posted a selfie on her Instagram Story ahead of her morning workout. “Ready to workout! Starting off my day right💪,” she wrote over the photo.

Jennings has been focusing more on her health journey since the start of the new year — and she has a strong support system in the process. Earlier this month, she shared a video while going for a run with her dad, Greg, as he hyped her up.

“ 'There she is….the 2024 JAZZZZ' - @gregory_scott_4 My dad is the BEST. So supportive and empathetic,” she captioned the clip. “Thanks for always being there for me. Now I just have to be consistent in order to reach my health goals!🩷🩷🩷 Baby steps💪”

Jennings has always shared aspects of her health journey on social media.

Back in 2021, the YouTuber opened up about her struggle with binge-eating disorder after gaining a "substantial amount of weight." She posted some before and after photos, sharing she gained "almost 100 lbs. in a little less than 2 years" as she holds herself accountable to change.

Story continues

"As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight," she began her caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I'm not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities," Jennings continued. "My binging, along with an increased appetite I experience from some of the meds I'm on, has caused me to gain almost 100 lbs. in a little less than 2 years. I'm posting this photo because it's time for me to address my weight gain and hold myself accountable."

Binge-eating disorder is a "severe, life-threatening, and treatable eating disorder" and the most common eating disorder in the United States, according to the National Eating Disorder Association.

"I'm ready to change my ways; I've been saying I'm ready to turn over a new leaf, but I'm running out of trees now," Jennings wrote at the time. "I'm ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body. I have a fabulous team supporting me, both professionals and family/friends, but at the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself. I know I have the power in me to lose the weight, and I intend on sharing my progress with all of you. Love you all, and thanks for understanding the battle I'm fighting to win."

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, please go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.