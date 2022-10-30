Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123

  • Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks against Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    1/7

    Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123

    Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks against Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    2/7

    Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123

    Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    3/7

    Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123

    Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    4/7

    Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123

    Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reaches for the ball as Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (2) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    5/7

    Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reaches for the ball as Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (2) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) and Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) battle for position under the boards during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    6/7

    Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123

    Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) and Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) battle for position under the boards during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends against Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    7/7

    Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123

    Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends against Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks against Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reaches for the ball as Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (2) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) and Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) battle for position under the boards during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends against Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
·4 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant.

On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and nearly lost the ball twice but it bounced to Markkanen near the basket and he missed a contested layup.

''When I missed that, I realized I should have just held onto it,'' Markkanen said since the shot clock was off.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was disappointed that it even came to that last-second play.

''You got to give the Jazz credit. They outcompeted us for 48 minutes,'' Jenkins said.

Jordan Clarkson scored 21 points and Colin Sexton had 19 points in his first start of the season for Utah (5-2).

Both teams shot better than 50% and the final minutes saw big baskets back and forth, one after another.

''We're playing well, sharing the ball, getting out and running. But we're going to have to guard better if we want to win like we want to (win),'' Bane said.

After Bane pushed the Memphis lead to 118-113, Markkannen hit a 3, Olynyk made a layup and a 3, and then Beasley sank a three-pointer that brought the entire bench across the court to mob him.

Bane had 32 points and Dillon Brooks had 30 points in his third game of the season to help make up for Morant's 32.6 scoring average. He missed the game with a non-COVID illness.

Tyus Jones added a season-high 23 points and 10 assists.

The Jazz were also shorthanded as Mike Conley rested, Walker Kessler had an illness, and Simone Fontecchio and Rudy Gay are in health and safety protocols.

Every time down the court, the Jazz had a different playmaker and a different look.

''We don't really have that one guy that is . making all the plays. So when it's kind of chaotic and you're moving the ball and your body and creating confusion for the defense . that's probably when we're at our best,'' Olynyk said.

The Grizzlies relied on big runs throughout the game, including a 12-2 surge to open the fourth quarter. Memphis applied tight defensive pressure and went hard to the basket, tallying all their points in the paint or from the line.

David Roddy capped a 15-0 spurt with a 3-pointer to give the Grizzlies an 85-79 lead with 4:00 left in the third quarter.

The only other loss so far for Memphis this season was a 137-96 drubbing at Dallas.

In the final 1:31 of the half, Jarred Vanderbilt and Olynyk combined to scored 10 points to cap a 38-point second quarter as the Jazz shot 15 of 21 from the field. Utah led 62-54 at the half.

Most experts predicted the Jazz to be at the bottom of the league but relying on hustle and timely shotmaking, they have surprised some of the league's top teams and been competitive in all but one.

CLARKSON THE PLAYMAKER

Clarkson has always been known as a shooter, but he has expanded his role in his ninth NBA season.

''Ever since I got moved to the bench in the past however many seasons, I have just been a gun. I just shoot. But now I am in the position to make plays,'' Clarkson said.

Besides having another game with six assists, he also has been in the unfamiliar role of finishing games this season.

''I have not begged him to be a playmaker,'' Utah coach Will Hardy said. ''I've told him that if the game tells him to shoot 10 times in a row then he should shoot 10 times in a row. But I just think he has more to offer us on that end and we saw some big passes down the stretch from him tonight.''

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies went on an 18-2 run in the first quarter, scoring 13 points on seven Utah turnovers. . Memphis had no second-chance points in the first half. . The Grizzlies shot 56.8 percent from the field in the loss.

Jazz: Vanderbilt had a career-high seven assists. . Nickeil Alexander-Walker set a new season-high with 11 points. . The Jazz went 19-for-44 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Play again at Utah on Monday.

Jazz: Rematch with Grizzlies on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Latest Stories

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime bests world No. 1 Alcaraz to advance to Swiss Indoors final

    BASEL, Switzerland — Felix Auger-Aliassime is playing some of the best tennis of his career and recent opponents have had no answer for him. The Montreal native defeated world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 to book his ticket to the Swiss Indoors final on Saturday. He will next play Holger Rune in Sunday's final with eyes on his third consecutive ATP Tour title. Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament having won the Firenze Open and European Open in back-to-back weeks. “It’s amazing," Auger-Aliass

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canadian pairs duo Brooke McIntosh, Benjamin Mimar excited for senior Grand Prix debut on home ice

    Despite making their partnership official just days before the pandemic hit, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are still one of Canada's newest and youngest Canadian pairs teams ready to make their senior Grand Prix debut Oct. 29 at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ont. "It's definitely been a wild ride," McIntosh said recently. "I don't think we would've thought that we'd have two Grand Prix going into our first senior season when we first got together." Having said that, there seems to be few ner

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Canada women to play two international soccer friendlies in Brazil next month

    Canada will head to South America next month for a pair of women's friendlies against Brazil during the November FIFA international window. The seventh-ranked Canadians will take on No. 9 Brazil on Nov. 11 and Nov. 15. Location of the games in Brazil was not announced. "We are excited to end the year with two great games against Brazil," Canada coach Bev Priestman said in a statement. "We know both of our nations have a rich history when playing each other in big moments. Given some of the roste

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.